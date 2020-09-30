Celeste Bright Tries To ‘Catch A Tan’ In A Slinky Tie-Dye Top & Black Lace Panties

Celeste Bright took advantage of the beautiful weather on Wednesday to soak up some sun in a skimpy ensemble. The model shared a snap of the tanning session to her Instagram account, much to the delight of her fans.

In the image, Celeste sat on top of a large white couch in what appeared to be the corner of her patio. She propped herself up on one arm as she leaned up against the marble wall behind her and gazed at the camera with an intense and alluring stare. She happened to be in a shady spot as she posed, however, a bright stream of sunlight spilled into the frame, illuminating the cushion in front of her.

The 26-year-old slipped into a skimpy ensemble in order to “catch a tan,” and the look certainly did not disappoint. She sported a slink pink-and-white tie-dye top from Pretty Little Thing with thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. Its cowl neckline fell low down her decolletage, teasing a glimpse of cleavage as she worked the camera. It cut off just below her bust, offering fans a full look at her taut stomach and abs as well.

Celeste went even racier with the lower half of her look, which was nothing more than a pair of black lace panties that left very little to the imagination. The bottoms covered up only what was necessary, allowing the model to show off her curvy hips and shapely thighs thanks to its daringly high-cut design. It had a thin waistband that was pulled extremely high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and slender frame.

The social media star left her platinum locks down for her tanning sesh, allowing them to spill messily around her face and over her shoulder. A pair of gold hoop earrings also peeked out from underneath her hair, adding a hint of bling to her barely there ensemble.

As per usual, fans flocked to the comments section of the post to shower the model with praise.

“Very sexy,” one person wrote.

“You are an angel,” quipped another fan.

“So beautiful and amazing,” a third follower gushed.

“Absolutely stunning,” added a fourth admirer.

The upload has also racked up more than 3,600 likes within just one hour of going live.

This is hardly the first time that Celeste has shown some skin on her social media page. Last Friday, the beauty sent temperatures soaring with another snap that saw her clad in a sexy bikini while enjoying a dip in the pool. That shot also fared well, earning more than 17,000 likes to date.