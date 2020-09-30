’13 Reasons Why’ Star Anne Winters Looks Exactly Like Madonna In A Tiny Top & Daisy Dukes

13 Reasons Why star Anne Winters is making waves on Instagram as she attempts to win over the role of iconic singer, Madonna, in a brand new biopic about the superstar’s life.

Anne has thrilled her social media fans as she continues to flood her account with photos of herself dressed up as Madonna over the years, and her followers are shocked at the uncanny resemblance the actress holds to the icon.

On Wednesday, Anne took to Instagram yet again to share another sexy snap of herself dressed as Madonna. In the photo, she rocked a barely there white top that knotted in the middle. The shirt boasted short sleeves to show off her toned arms, as well as a low cut that exposed her cleavage. The garment also flashed her flat tummy and impressive abs.

She teamed the top with a pair of skimpy Daisy Dukes. The denim shorts fit snugly around her tiny waist and curvy hips as they accentuated her thighs in the process.

Anne opted for a dark wig in the snap. The hair was parted in the center and styled in voluminous strands that cascaded over both of her shoulders.

She posed with both of her hands above her head and her hip pushed out. She arched her back and tilted her head to the side as she closed her eyes and wore a smirk on her face.

Anne nailed the look, even including the gap between Madonna’s two front teeth. Her makeup was also on point as she sported a dark red lip and thick brows, ala Madonna in the 90s.

Anne’s over 1 million followers went crazy for the post, clicking the like button more than 16,000 times within the first two hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also left nearly 200 messages during that time.

“Girl, I really thought this was Madonna, It doesn’t look like you,” one follower declared.

“Has anybody seen Suzan? I’m desperately seeking her,” another joked.

“Incredible! You are gorgeous!” a third social media user wrote.

“I’m confused. I thought it’s really Madonna,” a fourth comment read.

Unilad reports that the actress has her heart set on playing Madonna in an upcoming film about her life, and she’s willing to do whatever it takes to get noticed for her striking resemblance to the singer.

She’s posted multiple pics of herself looking just like the “Papa Don’t Preach” songbird, and has even gotten noticed by the pop star herself.

“IM SO THANKFUL FOR ALL THIS SUPPORT never thought I’d be reached out to by M herself through hype on social media. Anything is possible when you go for what you want, AND HAVE the talent to back it up of course 😉 Keep up the hype and love!!!,” Anne wrote in the caption of one post.