Bri Teresi Flaunts Incredible Curves In Figure-Hugging Strapless Denim Mini Dress While Posing In A Bar

On Wednesday, September 30, American model Bri Teresi shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 1 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 25-year-old posing in a bar. The post’s geotag suggested that the location of the photoshoot was Auburn, California.

Bri flaunted her fantastic figure in a strapless denim mini dress with a thigh slit and button detailing. The revealing garment put her incredible curves, slender waist, and lean legs on display. She finished off the look with hoop earrings and a pair of white pointed-toe ankle boots. The blond bombshell also wore her long locks down in tousled waves.

In the first image, Bri turned to the side and sat on a barstool. She arched her back and placed both of her hands on her thigh. She tilted her head and gazed directly at the camera, parting her full lips. A bottle of rosé and a long stem glass filled with a small amount of liquid had been placed on the bar counter in front of her.

Bri altered her position for the following photo by facing forward. She tugged on the top of her dress, as she turned her neck and lowered her gaze with her mouth slightly open.

In the caption, the social media sensation made reference to the bottle of rosé.

The post appeared to have been a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 2,000 likes. Many of Bri’s followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Beautiful,” wrote one fan, along with numerous heart-eye emoji.

“You look fab darling stay sweet always have a great day,” added a different devotee.

“Stunning beauty,” remarked another admirer, adding a string of fire and red rose emoji to the end of the comment.

“Oh wow babe so fit,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise.

Bri engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the model is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque ensembles that leave little to the imagination.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a skimpy black swimsuit that accentuated her pert derriere. That post has been liked over 8,000 times since it was shared.