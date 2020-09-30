Nazanin Mandi Gets Cozy With Husband Miguel In Sheer Zebra-Print Dress: ‘It’s The Passion For Me’

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself with her husband, R&B singer Miguel. The model recently celebrated her 34th birthday and spent her big day with her man.

Mandi stunned in a zebra-print dress that was sheer and fell to the floor. The low-cut garment featured thin straps and a thigh-high slit, that helped display her legs. The former R U the Girl contestant completed her look with black strappy heels, which gave her some extra height. She pulled back her dark hair and tied her locks into a bun. Mandi kept the accessories to a bare minimum and wore glamorous dangling earrings.

Grammy Award winner Miguel also looked very stylish in a white top that showcased the tattoos across the upper part of his chest. Over the top, he rocked a silk cream shirt unbuttoned paired with pants and slip-on sneakers.

Mandi treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, Miguel leaned against a wooden table with one foot raised on the chair in front of him. Mandi wrapped her arms around her man and kept her eyes closed. Miguel grabbed his wife’s booty and intimately rested his face on the side of hers.

In the next slide, Mandi attached two photos within one pic. The snap at the top saw the pair flashing a smile and enjoying some time together. Miguel looked down while Mandi faced the camera.

For the bottom image, Miguel appeared to be kissing Mandi’s upper back while she continued to flash her pearly whites.

In the third and final frame, the duo both held hands while being photographed in front of candles that were lit-up on the table.

In the span of 17 hours, her post racked up more than 118,000 likes and over 800 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“It’s the couple goals for me,” one user wrote.

“I want and need this kind of love,” another person shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Wow u look gorgeous babe,” remarked a third fan.

“Y’all are seriously the cutest!” a fourth admirer commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mandi threw a bash for her big day. In a separate Instagram upload, the Savage X Fenty ambassador posed in front of a large display of white and silver balloons. Mandi pushed one leg forward while raising one arm above her head. In the reflection of the mirror, you could see Miguel taking the pic.