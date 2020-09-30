Thylane Blondeau Looks Like A Million Bucks In A Plunging Black Dress With Sheer Skirt

“The Most Beautiful Girl in the World” Thylane Blondeau went full glam in her most recent set of Instagram photos on Wednesday afternoon. The model showcased her killer figure as she hit the red carpet.

In the sexy snaps, Thylane looked like a million bucks as she opted for a sexy black dress. The garment included a plunging neckline that exposed her ample cleavage. It also included sheer sleeves the showcase her toned arms.

The frock was cinched at the midsection with a black belt in order to flaunt her petite waist. It also included a sheer skirt that gave fans a tiny peek at her thighs. She accessorized the style with a pair of dangling earrings.

In the first photo, Thylane stood in front of a pink backdrop with both of her hands resting at her sides. She kept her shoulders back and wore a smoldering expression on her face. In the second shot, she raised one of her arms so that she could run her fingers through her hair. She tilted her head and pushed her hip to the side.

In the caption of the photo, she thanked the a French lingerie brand for hosting her night out, and shouted out her glam team as well.

She wore her long, dark hair parted in the center. She styled the locks in loose waves that were pulled back into a ponytail behind her head. She also left two strands loose to frame her face.

Thylane’s over 3.7 million followers didn’t waste any time showing their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 94,000 times within the first three hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 270 messages during that time.

“Your beauty is special & Sooo delicious????????.. you elegant girl,” one follower stated.

“Always amazing,” another wrote.

“You are effortlessly beautiful,” a third social media user declared.

“The most beautiful face I have ever seen,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to showing off her incredible physique in her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking racy bathing suits, teeny tops, and skimpy shorts in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Thylane recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she shared a snap of herself posing in a scanty blue bikini while lounging around the house. That post was also a hit among her fans. To date, it’s racked up more than 59,000 likes and over 220 comments.