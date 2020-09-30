Anna Vakili Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure In A Pink Bikini

British model and TV personality Anna Vakili wows her 1.2 million Instagram fans with her skin-baring and stylish photographs quite often. Wednesday, September 30, was no exception, as the hottie took to her page and uploaded a new bikini pic to send temperatures soaring.

In the picture, Anna rocked a pink, two-piece bathing suit which left little to the imagination. The top boasted a knotted front and a plunging neckline which showed off ample cleavage while also drawing attention to her taut stomach.

She teamed the top with matching bottoms, which were pulled up high on her hips. The front of the bottoms scooped down to show off her flat lower torso. The risqué ensemble also displayed her thick thighs.

Anna, who gained popularity after participating in the TV series Love Island, wore her wet, brunette tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her back. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of a small hoop earring and multiple bracelets.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured at the Rixos Premium Hotel in Jumeirah Beach Residence, an upscale neighborhood in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The shoot took place outdoors against the background of some trees. To pose, Anna submerged her legs in a swimming pool and placed her hands on her head. She puckered her lips and gazed straight at the camera.

Within three hours of going live, the picture accrued more than 37,000 likes. In addition, many of Anna’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and shared about 180 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and pretty looks.

“You’re absolutely eye-catching and a breathtaking babe, Anna! And you look like you’re in paradise!!!” one of her fans commented.

“Oh wow, you look adorable in that pink bathing suit. I love your figure,” chimed in another user.

“Have a great holiday in Dubai, Anna. As usual, you look amazing! Keep sharing pics from the trip,” a third admirer remarked.

“Totally unreal. That body is insane!!” a fourth follower wrote, adding multiple fire emoji to the comment.

Other users posted words and phrases like “mesmerizing,” “so charming,” and “sexy babe,” to express their adoration.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models also liked and commented on the snapshot to show appreciation and support, including Nabila Badda, Malin Andersson, Belle Hassan, and Demi Jones.

On September 18, Anna uploaded another hot pic in which she showed off her perfect physique in a formfitting white playsuit. The outfit, which was made up of a ribbed fabric, boasted long sleeves and underbust detailing which perfectly accentuated her curves. To date, the post has garnered more than 22,000 likes.