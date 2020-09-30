WWE News: Edge Provides Health Update And Explains Why Recovery Process Has Been Slow

In an interview with Busted Open Radio, by way of Ringside News, WWE Hall of Famer Edge revealed that his injury recovery process is taking longer than he originally expected.

“The Rated R Superstar” injured his triceps in his match against Randy Orton at this year’s Backlash pay-per-view. The incident was unfortunate as it was only Edge’s second singles match since returning to action following a nine-year hiatus at 2020’s Royal Rumble event.

According to the legendary superstar, he’s used to making speedy comebacks from most injuries. He’s surprised at how long the current one is taking to overcome. However, Edge said that his age could be a factor and this is a new experience for him.

“It’s a learning process because I’m going to be 47 next month, so I didn’t know how I heal from injuries, surgeries [and] things like that. It’s a slow process. I’m not going to lie. The triceps is a different thing. I got back from an Achilles in six months, but I was 35 doing that, so at 10 plus years, I don’t know. It’s a different thing. You don’t realize how much your triceps are involved in almost everything you do in terms of arm movement.”

As the report highlighted, Edge signed a contract for nine matches in total. While it’s possible that he could extend that deal and have more bouts, the fans can expect to see him lace up his boots again when he’s healthy again.

The article also noted that “The Rated R Superstar” has a tendency to work fans and interviewers. He insisted that he’d never wrestle again prior to his return earlier this year, only to shock the world at Royal Rumble.

Edge’s next in-ring showdown will likely be against Orton. As of this writing, they are currently tied at one victory apiece in their current rivalry. A rubber bout is reportedly in the works.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the legendary superstars are reportedly set to headline next year’s WrestleMania pay-per-view. The showdown is rumored to have an I Quit stipulation as well.

Some pundits have speculated that the WWE Championship could be up for grabs. However, that might be dependent on Orton taking the title from Drew McIntyre, who he has been locked in a feud with recently.

Edge’s absence hasn’t stopped him from contributing to the product at least. As The Inquisitr recently reported, he is currently working as a writer behind the scenes.