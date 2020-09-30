Arabella Chi Rocks Leather Shorts & White Boots In Sexy Instagram Share

Arabella Chi wowed her 613,000 followers with a sizzling set of snaps that showed her in a sexy outfit. The triple update was shared on her Instagram page on Tuesday, September 29, and added some serious heat to her feed.

The first image captured the model posed outside in front of a brick building with an arching glass window. It looked to be a beautiful day as sunlight spilled over the model, and a few shadows crept up near her feet. Chi stood with her arms raised in the air and her feet shoulder-width apart, looking toward the ground with her lips slightly parted.

The second image in the set showed Chi with her chest facing forward as she gazed into the camera with an alluring stare. The last shot was snapped at an up-close and personal angle, capturing Chi’s flawless complexion.

She showed off her bombshell body in a sexy set from Australian retailer boohoo. On her upper half, Chi sported an oversized sweatshirt with “NY” written in bold, red letters across her chest. The garment had a turtleneck top and loose-fitting sleeves, making it perfect for cooler weather. The top of the sweater was white while the bottom was black, giving it a vintage feel.

Chi opted for a pair of leather shorts on her lower half. The garment was tight on her legs, and its daringly short length treated her audience to a great view of her muscular legs. The model added a pair of white boots to her look to tie the outfit together. She also wore a black purse with a chain strap slung across her chest, adding a pair of earrings and a ring as her only visible accessories.

Chi styled her long, blond locks with a deep side part, and they spilled over her shoulders and back. The post has gotten noticed by several fans, and thousands double-tapped the update to express their love. In addition, dozens left compliments for Chi in the comments section.

“Love autumn so much. Jumpers. Cosy pubs. Roast dinner. Wine. Knitwear,” one follower gushed, adding a few clapping hand emoji to the end of the post.

“These came out so good Bella,” a second Instagrammer chimed in.

“Absolutely beautiful stunner and those boots are incredible,” a third fan complimented with a few red hearts.

“Ara is lookin’ mighty fine to me,” one more exclaimed.

Last week, it was reported by The Inquisitr that the reality star treated her fans to a sexy snap that captured her in burnt orange lingerie. The image proved to be popular, earning her thousands of likes and dozens of comments.