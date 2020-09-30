Nancy Pelosi Says America ‘Needs A Strong Republican Party’: ‘It’s Done So Much For Our Country’

In an interview with MSNBC broadcast on Wednesday, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi argued that the United States “needs a strong Republican Party,” Newsweek reported.

Pelosi, a Democrat, made the remarks during an appearance on Morning Joe.

She described Donald Trump as a “rogue president,” saying that she hopes Republican lawmakers will “intervene” and reclaim the GOP from him.

“One of my prayers is that the Republicans will take back their party. The country needs a strong Republican Party. It’s done so much for our country, and to have it be hijacked as a cult at this time is really a sad thing for America.”

Under Trump, Pelosi argued, Republican lawmakers are abandoning the ideas that shaped the conservative philosophy and giving “credence” to white supremacists.

“What is this? What is this about the Republicans that they don’t care enough about what they believe in as a party — a legitimate party — with beliefs and their view of the role of government?” the top Democrat asked.

“I pray that they would get us a Grand Old Party again,” she stressed.

As Pelosi noted, most Republican politicians have stood by Trump, pushing back against widespread criticism and outrage over many of his remarks and policies.

Although Trump has enjoyed near-unanimous support from Republican lawmakers, some prominent conservatives have endorsed his general election opponent, Democrat Joe Biden.

Much like Pelosi, Biden has argued that having a strong Republican Party is necessary for the U.S. government to function.

In December last year, he stressed that bipartisanship and cooperation between the two major parties are necessary, going as far as to suggest that it would be bad for America if Democrats started winning elections across the board.

While it remains to be seen whether Republican politicians will carry on with implementing Trump’s agenda once he is no longer commander-in-chief, the base is fully on board with his ideas.

As Gallup research shows, Trump’s approval ratings among those who identify as Republican has seldom dropped below 85 percent.

Olivier Douliery-Pool / Getty Images

Pelosi’s comments about the GOP’s alleged embrace of white supremacy were a reference to the remarks Trump made during Tuesday’s debate against Biden.

Moderator Chris Wallace asked Trump to condemn and denounce violent white supremacist groups such as Proud Boys, but he refused to do so.

Instead of explicitly denouncing the groups, Trump pivoted to bashing left-wing activists, suggesting that violence is far more prevalent on the left.

His statements contradicted the findings of the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI).

As FBI Director Christopher Wray pointed out earlier this month during a congressional hearing, when it comes to domestic terrorism, far-right groups pose the greatest danger to public safety.