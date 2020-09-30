Lauren Dascalo Flaunts Her Incredible Curves While Wearing A Flimsy Nude Bikini: ‘Flower Child’

Blond beauty Lauren Dascalo went full bombshell in her most recent Instagram pic on Wednesday morning. The model flaunted her incredible curves while posing seductively for the camera.

In the sexy snap, Lauren looked drop dead gorgeous as she sported a flimsy nude bikini. The teeny top boasted thin straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. It also included a low-cut neckline that flashed her abundant cleavage.

The matching bottoms tied around her curvaceous hips and clung tightly to her petite waist as they showed off her round booty and long, lean legs in the process. Her flat tummy and chiseled abs were also on full display in the snap.

Lauren posed with her body turned to the side and her back arched. She tugged at the swimwear with one hand as the other donned a delicate flower, which she held near her midsection. She bent one knee and looked toward the ground.

In the background of the shot, a white gate could be seen blocking off the stone path. Tons of lush, green foliage was also visible.

She wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and brushed lightly over both of her shoulders. She also added a colorful head wrap around her golden mane.

Lauren’s 965,000-plus followers wasted no time showing their support for the post by clicking the like button more than 9,600 times within the first hour after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 170 messages during that time.

“Lauren you are so sexy and built,” one follower wrote.

“You are so cute I love you so much,” declared another.

“Good morning sexy. What a body,” another stated.

“You are such as smokeshow my dear. Seriously, how can you even be real in this life with a body like that? You slay each day,” a fourth user gushed.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves in racy outfits online. She’s often seen sporting revealing bathing suits, teeny lingerie, and scanty tops in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lauren recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a barely there blue tie-dyed crop top that exposed her underboob and insane abs. That post was also a huge hit among her fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 15,000 likes and over 320 comments.