WWE News: Vince McMahon Threatened To Fire Superstars For Backstage Brawl, According to Veteran Performer

In a new interview with Sportskeeda, former WWE superstar Jacques Rougeau — formerly known as The Mountie in the 1980s and early 1990s — recalled how Vince McMahon threatened to fire him and other performers for fighting.

The former Tag Team Champion opened up about an infamous backstage incident that saw him and The Dynamite Kid get into a physical altercation with each other before a television taping.

Rougeau claimed that he was tired of being ribbed by The British Bulldogs, and he unleashed that pent-up frustration on Dynamite Kid by hitting him with a sucker punch. He was also wearing brass knuckles when he threw the punch.

The brawl took place after McMahon had called a meeting with all of the wrestlers to discuss the general fighting that had been happening. Rougeau missed the meeting, but he explained that the chairman told his employees that these altercations wouldn’t be tolerated.

“He was in the ring and everybody around him, and he said, “You guys! What an embarrassment! I’m so embarrassed, and this is the s*** and these fighting between you guys, and I’m losing my talent. I’m building talent. I’m creating talent. And I’m not going to stand for this anymore. The next time someone fights in my company, they are out, and they will never come back.”

By the time he arrived at the arena, he found the entire locker room sitting quietly and contemplating McMahon’s words. However, since Rougeau wasn’t aware of what the boss had told them, he proceeded to attack his backstage foe later that week.

The report didn’t reveal the rest of Rougeau’s story, but the website promised that the rest will be told on their upcoming podcast with the former superstar.

However, the incident has been well documented in wrestling lore. As noted by Bleacher Report, no one was fired. Instead, Rougeau was ordered to give Dynamite Kind $1,800 and they were subsequently kept apart afterward.

As the Bleacher Report article highlighted, “Mr Perfect” Curt Hennig was the real culprit in the whole ordeal. It was one of his pranks that kickstarted the rivalry, but the British Bulldogs ended up getting blamed because they were noxious for ribbing people behind the scenes.

The chairman may have shown some favor to Rougeau due to the circumstances. However, McMahon is also friendly with his sibling tag team partner, Raymond Rougeau.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this year, Raymond recalled how the boss put his plans on hold to help him through a divorce. He’s currently working with the promotion as a French language commentator as well.