Cindy Prado Flaunts Her Fit Figure In Sports Bra & Booty Shorts

Cindy Prado thrilled her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a steamy series of shots in which she got sweaty while rocking revealing athletic attire. The photos were captured in Miami, Florida, as the geotag indicated, and Cindy posed in a grassy outdoor area with several palm trees nearby. The water was visible in the distance of some shots, although Cindy’s bronzed body remained the focal point in the slides.

She kicked things off with a close-up that showcased the Nike bra she wore. The garment featured a scooped neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and black straps with the brand’s name in white type. The straps stretched around her neck and criss-crossed her toned stomach underneath her breasts, and a thin sheen of sweat gleamed on her skin.

Her long locks tumbled down her chest in soft waves, and she had a hand towel around her neck. Her lips were parted and her lids were lowered in a seductive expression, and she had a canned energy drink from Celsius in her hand.

She sat down in the second shot, showing off more of her ensemble. She paired the sports bra with booty shorts that featured a thick black waistband and heathered gray fabric. The material stretched over her pert posterior and put her toned thighs on full display. She placed the beverage next to her and leaned back, white wrist warmers visible on both of her wrists.

In the third image, she appeared to be wiping some sweat from her brow, and in the fourth, she showcased her choice of footwear, a pair of crisp white sneakers with socks. Cindy continued to flaunt her fit figure in the next few slides, and her fans couldn’t get enough. The post received over 12,400 likes within 33 minutes of going live. It also racked up 172 comments from her fans, who raced to the comments section to shower the bombshell with compliments.

“Such a goddess,” one fan wrote.

“You are a perfect 10,” another follower commented.

“You are so beautiful that I forgot my pick up line,” a third fan remarked.

“How cute is this outfit?” another fan added, followed by a heart eyes emoji, loving the athletic ensemble.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Cindy rocked another athletic outfit when she was out and about with a Celsius beverage in her hand. She paired some bicycle shorts that hugged her toned figure with a top that featured plenty of strappy details, and accessorized with a pair of over-the-ear headphones as she headed outdoors to enjoy the Miami sunshine.