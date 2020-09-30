Anastasiya Kvitko Exposes Her Eye-Popping Cleavage While Wearing A Plunging Crop Top & Skirt

Russian smokeshow Anastasiya Kvitko let it all hang out in her most recent Instagram snap on Wednesday morning. The model flaunted her eye-popping cleavage as she wished her followers a good start to the day in the caption of the photo.

Anastasiya looked hotter than ever a she rocked a teeny beige crop top. The shirt boasted long sleeves that fit snugly on her toned arms and shoulders. It also included a low-cut neckline that flaunted her bare chest underneath.

She added to the style with a brown satin skirt. The garment was pulled up high over her slender waist and curved over her voluptuous hips. She accessorized the look with a large gold watch on her wrist.

Anastasiya sat in front of a large window for the shot. She had her back arched slightly and her chest pushed out as she placed one hand at her side. The other came up to lightly graze over her chest while she turned her head and wore a sultry expression on her face. In the background, some tall buildings and a cloudy sky could be seen through the shades on the windows.

She wore her long, dark hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder. She included some blond highlights in her bangs to frame her face.

Anastasiya’s over 11.6 million followers made quick work of sharing their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 55,000 times within the first hour after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 970 remarks about the pic during that time.

“You look stunning, gorgeous queen,” one follower stated.

“Good morning. An absolutely cute outfit there,” declared another.

“Very good morning to you,” a third social media user gushed.

“My love, very beautiful as always,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to flashing her fit figure all over the internet. She’s often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, teeny tops, and tight dresses in her snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Anastasiya recently piqued the interest of her followers when she posed in a skimpy printed dress with a revealing neckline and short skirt. She also added a pair of knee-high leather boots. That post also proved to be popular among her fans. To date, it’s pulled in more than 138,000 likes and over 1,600 comments.