Jennifer Lopez, 51, Flaunts Her Incredible Legs In Two Sexy Trench Coat Snaps

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez stunned her 132 million Instagram followers with her most recent update, in which she showcased her sculpted legs in two different snaps. She was clad in fall-ready attire in both shots, and wore a trench coat with what looked like nothing underneath.

The first shot was captured in a luxurious-looking space with wood detailing. Jennifer stood on a set of two steps leading to an eye-catching front door with a vintage-looking mail slot and a series of glass panes. In the distance, another set of two steps led to a different room, with a flower visible towards the left side of the frame.

Jennifer showed off her incredible figure in an oversized trench coat that was belted at the waist and left unbuttoned to show off a tantalizing amount of skin. The sleeves were rolled up, with fabric draping over her upper arms and shoulders and her forearms exposed. Wide lapels framed her chest, and the neckline dipped low.

The belted waist highlighted her hourglass shape, and the beige fabric cascaded down her lower body. She planted one foot on the ground and had the other bent and positioned on the step above. Her skin gleamed in the shot, and the pose showed off her sculpted thigh.

Jennifer’s hair was styled in voluminous curls that surrounded her stunning face, and she placed one hand on her hip as she gazed seductively at the camera. She finished the look with a pair of nude wedge heels with an ankle strap detail. The footwear in both shots was part of her collaboration with Designer Shoe Warehouse, as she mentioned in the caption of the post.

Jennifer rocked an olive green trench coat for the second snap, and sat down on the set of wooden steps. The hardwood floors gleamed in the natural light behind her, but she kept her gaze focused on the camera.

She had her legs spread, and a portion of the jacket was draped between them to keep the image safe for Instagram. Her incredible legs were almost entirely exposed, and she added a punch of color with her choice of footwear, as she wore a pair of hot pink heels with a chain strap detail.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the share, and the post received over 285,300 likes as well as 2,442 comments within just 36 minutes of going live.

“You are the definition of timeless beauty no matter what age you are,” one fan wrote.

“Perfection,” another added simply.

“Beautiful as always,” a third fan remarked, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“I love your new collection,” another follower commented, complimenting the footwear she mentioned in the caption.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Jennifer tantalized her Instagram audience with a short video clip in which she shared her favorite parts of a video she worked on. In the clip, she rocked a skintight black catsuit with semi-sheer panels that showcased her bombshell body to perfection.