Brit Manuela Looks Smoking Hot In A Vibrant Yellow Workout Set

Brit Manuela’s most recent Instagram share captured her in a yellow outfit that perfectly suited her curves. The model treated her audience to two new images that were uploaded on September 30.

The first photo showed her posed in the center of the frame. A geotag in the update indicated that Brit was in New York, New York, where she stood in front of a massive metal rod and a wall with black panels. She popped her hip to the side and placed one hand on her midsection, gazing into the camera with a half-smile. The second shot captured her in the same spot but directing her gaze off camera.

Brit showcased her fit figure in a bright yellow set that complemented her bronzed complexion. A tag in the post indicated that the attire was from Celsius Official, and Brit held a can from the retailer in one hand. On her upper half, she rocked a tight-fitting sports bra with a scooped neckline. It had a double set of straps that stretched over her toned shoulders, and the company logo was printed in bold, white letters across her chest.

Brit rocked a pair of matching spandex on her lower half. The garment had a high waistband that was worn high on her midsection while still leaving her rock-hard abs on display. The piece fit snugly on her curves, and its daringly short length treated Brit’s audience to a view of toned legs. The upper left of the bra was also printed with the company logo. Brit kept her accessories simple and wore a pendant necklace that provided just the right amount of bling.

She pulled her long, brunette tresses halfway back and let loose tendrils fall on the side of her face. In the caption of the upload, she made sure to tag Celsius, adding a flexing bicep emoji.

It has not taken long for fans to shower the update with praise. More than 17,000 social media users have double-tapped the post and an additional 400 left compliments.

“Such a beautiful soul inside and out!. Not only are you beautiful, but you are kind and use your platform to try and make someone’s day.. that is very rare these days.. just thought that needed to be pointed out,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts.

“Omg I’m actually wearing the same look but in yellow,” another Instagrammer commented.

“Awesome colour suits you so well. That body is something else,” a third person said.