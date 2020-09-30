‘Dancing With The Stars’ Judge Derek Hough Hits The Craft Store With His Smoking Hot Girlfriend

Dancing With The Stars judge Derek Hough was spotted shopping for craft supplies with his smoking hot girlfriend, Hayley Erbert in Los Angeles this week.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, the couple were photographed by the paparazzi as they went on a little shopping spree at a Michaels craft store. The duo were spotted looking comfy and casual as they donned their masks to cooperate with the mandate that was put into order by California Governor Gavin Newsom on June 18. Derek and Hayley looked to be taking advantage of the sunny weather as they walked the streets with their purchases in hand.

Derek was snapped rocking a sage green t-shirt that fit tightly on her chest and over his muscular arms. The TV personality added some khaki shorts that fell well above his knee, and completed the ensemble with a pair of matching slide-on shoes.

He accessorized his look with a gray baseball cap that he wore over his signature blond locks. He also added a blue bandana-style mask over his face. In his arms he carried a plastic bag and tons of thick, faux greenery.

Meanwhile, Hayley also looked like a million bucks as she sported a black and white printed shirt that fit loosely on her toned torso. The professional dancer also added a pair of skimpy black denim shorts that buttoned up the front and showcased her long, lean legs. She opted to tuck her shirt into the shorts to show off the tight fit around her slim waistline and curvy hips.

Hayley accessorized the look with some black sandals on her feet and a matching mask looked over her ears. She also had a dark handbag strapped across her body. She carried multiple plastic bags on her arms.

She had her long, dark hair pulled back into a classic ponytail behind her head. She styled the brunette locks in loose waves that hung down her back.

Bryan Steffy / Getty Images

The couple have become a favorite among fans, and are often spotted looking gorgeous together on Instagram. Just last week, the duo posted a video together where fans could ask them “juicy questions.”

However, the clip ended up with them being asked about when they were planning to get engaged and married by multiple followers.

“I wished people would stop pestering them with this question and let them be,” one follower wrote in the comments section of the clip.

That video proved to be a popular one among Derek’s over 2.7 million followers. To date, it’s reeled in more than 414,000 views and over 700 comments.