‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Carter Promoted In Steffy’s Absence

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, October 1 reveal that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is up for a promotion. The legal eagle will add another job title to his resume after the Forresters reward him for his exemplary service to the company, per Highlight Hollywood.

Not too long ago, Katie Logan (Heather Tom) pitched her new campaign idea to Carter. He loved her new concept and showered her with praise. It seems as if he is already comfortable with other aspects of the business.

Carter is not only Forrester Creations’ attorney, but those who follow The Bold and the Beautiful know that he often plays the wedding officiant. Now it appears as if management will entrust him with more responsibilities because he has proven that he is an asset to the company.

Steffy’s Absence

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Carter will be promoted just when Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) heads to rehab. Steffy has just admitted that she is addicted to prescription painkillers. Although she has made a full admission, she will also need to seek treatment to overcome her addiction. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) made it clear that he wouldn’t return Kelly until she can prove that she’s clean.

Those who follow the soap opera know that Steffy plays a very important part in the family business. Together with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), she runs the fashion house as co-CEO. Ever since she had the accident, she’s been working from home and taking care of her daughter.

However, management may need to do some re-shuffling now that Steffy’s out of the picture. Since she won’t be at work for the foreseeable future, they will need to assign her role to someone else.

We love to see Zoe smiling again…especially with Carter! ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/MhbIocfnzJ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 15, 2020

Carter’s New Role

It seems likely that Carter will be the acting co-CEO in Steffy’s absence. He has had years of experience with the company and will be able to manage her duties comfortably. Ridge also trusts the attorney and, since they will be working together, they already have a good relationship.

Carter will jump into his new position, eager to prove himself. Of course, he already has a few fans who think that he will do an incredible job. One of those is his new love interest, Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes). As seen in the above image, Carter makes Zoe smile. They have been getting to know each other and have even shared a kiss or two. She will be one of the first people to congratulate him warmly.

But with Carter’s new position, comes longer working hours and a shift of attention as he focuses on his work responsibilities. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Zende Forrester (Delon De Metz) will return to Los Angeles. It won’t be long before he makes the moves on Carter’s neglected girlfriend.