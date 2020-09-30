Katelyn Runck Flaunts Her Flawless Figure In An Orange Top & Skimpy Crocheted Bottoms

Brunette bombshell Katelyn Runck thrilled her 2.3 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a tantalizing double update in which she showcased her flawless figure on the beach. The photos were captured by LHGFX Photography, who Katelyn made sure to tag in the caption of the post. The shots were taken in Los Angeles, California, as the geotag indicated.

Katelyn posed next to a stone wall, and the background was blurred so that her sculpted physique remained the focal point of the shots. She flaunted a serious amount of cleavage in a skimpy orange tank. The garment had black buttons down the front, and she unbuttoned the top one in order to showcase her cleavage. Thin spaghetti straps stretched over her shoulders, showing off her toned upper body, and she knotted the garment a few inches below her breasts to showcase her chiseled abs.

She paired the colorful top with bottoms crafted from an eye-catching crocheted material. The silhouette of the garment resembled boy shorts, with the piece wrapping around Katelyn’s hips. The bottoms started about an inch below her belly button, leaving plenty of her flat stomach on display. The crocheted material had segments throughout the pattern that exposed patches of her bronzed skin, with only the very bottom portion being more opaque to cover any NSFW areas.

Katelyn’s brunette locks were parted on the side, and they tumbled down her chest in voluminous waves. She rested one arm against the wall beside her and brought her other hand to her hair, playing with her tousled tresses as she gazed seductively at the camera. Her hip was cocked in a way that highlighted her hourglass shape as well.

The second image was taken from a closer perspective, and she had both arms raised as she piled her long locks into a messy bun atop her head. She gazed off into the distance, her lips slightly parted and her striking bone structure on full display.

Katelyn’s fans couldn’t get enough of the share, and the post received over 2,500 likes within 18 minutes of going live. It also racked up 243 comments from her eager audience within the same time span.

“Enjoy the Maldives! It’s gorgeous like you!” one fan wrote, referencing the caption Katelyn paired with the post.

“You are so beautiful,” another added simply.

“Perfection at it’s finest,” a third fan remarked, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“You have a stunning body,” another follower chimed in.

