Kourtney Kardashian Is Carried By Fai Khadra As She Shows Off Booty In Super Tight Dress For Fun Snap

Kourtney Kardashian looked to be having the time of her life as she was carried by Kardashian-Jenner family friend Fai Khadra — who was previously linked to her younger half sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner — in a fun snap she posted to Instagram on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posed in the arms of Fai, 29, in a super tight dress, with both the garment and the pose showing off her famous booty perfectly.

The hemline of the dress reached Kourtney’s knees, and put her toned calves on display, while the sleeveless cut gave followers a glimpse of sideboob and lent the ensemble a nostalgic 90’s feel — an aesthetic the reality star rocks a lot. Kourtney opted for sexy stiletto heels for the photo. The black footwear featured straps over the top of the influencer’s feet, and thin strings that wound around her ankles. Her black-brown hair had been styled down in loose waves with a classic center parting.

Kourtney posed with her eyes closed, a big smile on her face, and her left hand on her hip as she laid across Fai’s arms. She stuck her right leg up in the air and left her other leg dangling down. Fai, meanwhile, grinned widely at the photographer as he held his svelte pal with ease. He wore a shiny gray-brown suit jacket and matching trousers, with a black T-shirt just visible underneath his blazer.

A number of Kourtney’s 102.1 million followers headed over the comments section to share their thoughts on the image. A large number of her fans were confused about Fai’s presence in the image, given that he had previously been linked to Kourtney’s half-sisters Kendall and Kylie, although no rumors of romance had ever been confirmed.

“Out of all the sister, who is yourboyfai actually dating?,” wrote one confused follower. Their comment received over 4,000 likes in 17 hours.

“Why does it seem that kourtney, kendall, and kylie are all trying portray that they are dating him?,” asked another.

“Poor Fai, is a pass around Kardashian accessory. Lol,” added a third follower.

Kourtney is known for her chic all-black ensembles. On Friday, she posted a photo to Instagram of a similar look, as The Inquisitr covered. The mom-of-three sported an oversized black jumper with a high neckline and long sleeves, which she teamed with ultra-chunky matching shoes as she bared her legs for the casual shot. Kourtney stood confidently in her foyer in the stylish but edgy ensemble. Her long dark locks added to the vibe as they fell loosely over her shoulders as she gazed into the camera. You can see the post here.