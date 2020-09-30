Mabel Stuns In Cut-Out Garment For All-White Outfit Post

Mabel took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of photos of herself. The British singer is known for her fashion choices and loves to switch up her ensembles.

The “Don’t Call Me Up” hitmaker stunned in a white garment that was cut-out on the sides. The attire appeared to be a bodysuit and had thin straps. Mabel paired the outfit with high-waisted joggers of the same color. She completed her look with white-and-gray lace-up Nike sneakers that featured their iconic swoosh logo on the side. Mabel, who rose to fame as a brunette, sported long blond wavy hair with a middle part. She rocked acrylic nails while accessorizing herself with a chain necklace. Mabel showed off a couple of tattoos on both her arms. According to Steal Her Style, the entertainer has a rose on her right arm and a mandala tattoo inked on the left.

The 24-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped on an outdoor sofa with white cushions. In front of her appeared a cloudy sky and a palm tree, which reflected on the glass behind her. Mabel raised one hand to the side of her head and sat on top of her curled up leg on the seat. She gazed directly at the camera lens with a soft expression.

In the next slide, the BRIT Award winner lightly tugged at her locks and poked her tongue out. Mabel looked to her right and stretched her left leg out.

In the tags, she credited her hairstylist Rio Sreedharan and fashion stylist Shaquille R. Williams for helping her achieve this look.

In the span of 21 hours, her post racked up more than 83,000 likes and over 640 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1 million followers.

“Um STUNNA. Why you be doing us like this,” one user wrote, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“You are fabulous… love the way u sing,” another person shared.

“giving us angel vibes,” remarked a third fan.

“Girl looking beautiful as normal,” a fourth admirer commented.

Earlier this month, Mabel went on a night out in London with her fellow musician friend Raye. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mabel wowed in a skintight cream optical illusion bodysuit that went around her neck and had a brown-and-black design on the side. She wore her hair in a high ponytail while pairing her attire with cream-colored heels.

Raye opted for a low-cut pink with red knee-high boots. She styled her curly shoulder-length brunette hair down and painted her acyrlic nails with a coat of white polish.