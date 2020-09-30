Tahlia Hall Flaunts Curvy Booty In Thong Swimsuit

Tahlia Hall took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, September 30, to share a racy update that highlighted her enviable curves. The new post showed the Aussie model flaunting her perky booty in a skimpy thong swimsuit.

The 22-year-old rocked a green one-piece. The front of the swimwear wasn’t so visible in the shot due to her stance. However, it was seen in another Instagram post. The garment boasted padded cups and a plunging neckline that displayed ample cleavage. It also had thin straps that went over her shoulders, highlighting her slim arms.

The back of the piece had high leg cuts that exposed a lot of skin from her waist down to her hips. The color of the piece complemented her flawless complexion.

In the photo, Tahlia sported her sexy attire indoors. She stood in front of a tiled wall. The angle perfectly showcased her backside to the camera, allowing fans to gaze at her round derriere. She spiced things up by tugging at her bathing suit, pulling at the sides to show more skin. The babe angled her upper body sideways as she looked at a distance with a pensive expression on her face.

Tahlia wore minimal jewelry, including a pair of dainty stud earrings. For the occasion, she styled her blond locks into a high ponytail, keeping all the strands away from her face. The hairstyle suited her nicely.

Tahlia dropped a mountain emoji and wrote a single word in the caption. She also tagged Boohoo Australia as her swimsuit sponsor. She made sure to tag the brand in the post.

Many of her avid admirers loved the brand-new share. In less than a day of being published on the popular social media site, the picture gained more than 11,100 likes and over 160 comments. Avid supporters of the model took to the comments section to shower her with compliments and praise. Most of them wrote gushing words about her body and cheeky display. Some followers weren’t that confident with words. Instead, they chimed in with a series of emoji.

“Look at those gym gains. They are marvelous! Keep it up!” one of her fans commented.

“You are very similar to Aphrodite or Venus. A goddess, so beautiful. Your beauty is just enchanting, I am bewitched,” gushed another admirer.

“Almost dropped my phone when I saw this. Goodness! You are so hot! I really cannot wait to visit the Land Down Under. Maybe I will meet you by chance,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“I love your nose structure. It looks perfect,” a fourth social media follower added.