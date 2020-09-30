Pamela Anderson Shows Off Her Spectacular Shape In Sheer Lingerie For Sultry IG Clip

Pamela Anderson showed off her spectacular shape in sheer lingerie for a sultry Instagram clip, as seen here. The former Playboy Playmate created the artistic look for a collaboration with the website Jasmin.

In the caption of the share, Pamela wrote that she used her work with the site to share her voice and vision. She posted she was a “romantic activist” and would use whatever means she could to make a difference in the world.

The television star had used her celebrity platform in the past to promote veganism and to stand up for the rights of animals through her longstanding alliance with PETA.

The clip began with Pamela as she walked the perimeter of a luxe indoor pool area. Tiled walls and floors were visible as the television star slowly stepped around the water feature. Her sheer robe trailed behind her while a French-language song played. This was likely a homage to Pamela’s love for the country she had lived in for several years.

Pamela modeled a sheer, flesh-colored lingerie set. The top was made of see-through panels and lace, with a triangular cutout in the middle of her breasts. The bottoms had a low V-shape in the front and were cut very high on her hips. Her backside was seen through a white-toned cover-up that had a thick satin trim. She paired that with sky-high stilettos.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Pamela’s blond tresses were styled in a retro manner, with large curls that framed her face.

Along with the former Baywatch star, two photographers were seen in the short film as they captured still shots.

Pamela moved her body in a seductive manner as images were snapped. Her hands were raised above her head and entwined in her hair as she leaned against a pillar. She sat in a turquoise lounge chair positioned in front of green plants secured in large pots. Pamela lifted her arms and casually raised her left leg to rest on the furniture.

Pamela’s 1.1 million followers couldn’t stop watching the mini movie. It has been viewed over 62,000 times and counting thus far.

The blond bombshell has restricted commenting on her posts. In her Instagram bio, it stated that one could only remark on her uploads if the actress followed their account on the social media site. Therefore, there was only one remark posted. It stated, “Love you, goddess, love your vision.”

The new video came on the heels of a post by Pamela on September 22 when she wore a pair of black stiletto heels and a revealing black bodysuit in a series of boudoir shots, as seen here.