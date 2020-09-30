Google Searches For ‘Move To Canada’ Spike After US Presidential Debate

The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday evening led to a spike in Google searches about how Americans could move to Canada, The Independent reported.

According to data from Google, “how to apply for Canadian citizenship,” “move to Canada” and other similar queries surged following the fiery 90-minute exchange between the two presidential candidates, which took place in Cleveland, Ohio.

The queries were particularly popular among internet users in the states of Michigan, Massachusetts, Washington, Ohio and Illinois.

In 2016, when Trump beat then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, many U.S. citizens dismayed by the results of the election vowed to flee to Canada. According to the Canadian television channel CTV News, thousands have done so.

In fact, data shows that there was a noticeable increase in Americans trying to relocate to Canada following Trump’s victory.

According to Andrew Carvajal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, his firm received “four times” more calls from Americans seeking to move to Canada following Trump’s victory.

“They would basically make comments, ‘I’m really concerned about what’s going to happen now,’ and a lot of the people just, it was just obvious from that, what they were saying,” Carvajal explained.

The Trump-Biden debate was widely panned as chaotic, since two candidates spoke over one another, traded insults and made a number of false and misleading statements.

Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News struggled to keep control of the event, failing to rein in the two men as they took jabs at one another.

Per The Inquisitr, CNN host Dana Bash described the event as a “sh*t show,” while her colleague Jake Tapper labelled it as a “hot mess inside a dumpster fire, inside a train wreck.”

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow slammed Trump for spreading “wild and obscene lies,” concluding that clashes like the one on Tuesday night “shouldn’t happen in a democracy.”

NBC anchor Chuck Todd expressed similar sentiments, placing the blame on Trump, saying that he “bulldozed over the moderator, he bulldozed and at times flustered Joe Biden but I don’t know if anyone wouldn’t have been flustered by the president’s behavior.”

Biden repeatedly accused Trump of mishandling the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. The commander-in-chief hit back with personal insults, launching attacks on the Democrat’s son, Hunter Biden.

According to Christopher Devine, an expert on presidential campaigns at the University of Dayton in Ohio, the debate was a complete failure and likely did not persuade voters “one way or the other.”

Still, polling suggests that Biden won. For instance, in a CBS survey, 48 percent of respondents said that the Democrat won, while 41 percent said that the commander-in-chief emerged victorious.