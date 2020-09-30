Demi Lovato Feels A ‘Sense Of Relief’ Following Split From Max Ehrich

Singer and actress Demi Lovato is feeling a “sense of relief” following her breakup with former fiancée Max Ehrich, a source told Us Magazine.

Lovato and Ehrich’s brief relationship could best be described as “whirlwind.” They met in March, while the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic was just starting to be fully understood, and then quarantined together at the former Disney Channel star’s home. Just a few months later, in July, Ehrich popped the question, and Lovato said “yes.” Indeed, as she would post on Instagram at the time, she claimed that she loved him the moment she met him, according to a companion Us Magazine report.

However, just a few short weeks after their engagement, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, the two decided to call it quits.

Now that a few days have passed since Lovato put the relationship in the rear-view mirror, said a source, she’s had time to reflect and, in the process, has felt relief.

“Demi’s feeling a sense of relief after seeing Max’s true colors,” the informant claimed.

It’s not clear what the source meant by “his true colors.”

Meanwhile, the insider went on to reveal that Lovato is focusing on herself during this difficult period.

“She’s in a really good place and already jumping right back into work and spending time with friends and family,” they said, not giving specifics about what she’s working on.

Max, for his part, was apparently blindsided by the breakup, having purportedly read about it in a tabloid while he was out of state, filming a movie, Southern Gospel, in Atlanta.

“He’s still just trying to figure out what happened with Demi,” said a second insider.

Unlike his former heartthrob, who has retreated to the sanctity of friends and family, Ehrich is “heartbroken” and licking his wounds.

“He’s not responding to friends again and he is in a fragile state,” the insider said.

Since emerging from her teen-starlet days, Lovato has been romantically linked to a handful of men, including fellow teen star Cody Linley, Camp Rock costar Joe Jonas, and That 70’s Show star Wilmer Valderrama, whom she dated for six years.

She has also struggled with mental health and substance-abuse issues throughout her life, and has reportedly nearly overdosed multiple times. In 2018, she was rushed to an L.A. hospital after purportedly overdosing on on oxycodone laced with fentanyl. After a two-week hospital stay followed by a stint in rehab, she went on deny that she had overdosed, as Billboard reported.