Sofia Richie Showcases Her Athletic Build In A Sheer Tank Top & Tight Tennis Skirt

Sofia Richie was spotted by the paparazzi during a day out in Malibu, California on Tuesday. The model, 22, showed off her athletic build as she looked to be ready to hit the tennis court.

According to The Daily Mail, Sofia looked sporty as she opted for a sheer white tank top the perfectly complemented glowing skin. The shirt showcased her toned arms and shoulders while giving fans a peek at her low-cut sports bra underneath.

She added a black spandex tennis skirt to the ensemble. The Nike logo was visible at the hemline of the garment, which wrapped tightly around her slender waist and curvy hips. The outfit flashed her long, lean legs as well.

Sofia accessorized the style with multiple gold chains layered around her neck. She added matching bangle bracelets on her wrist, and pair of small hoop earrings. She wore a white baseball cap on her head and a matching mask over her face.

In one hand she held two bottles of Fiji water. In her other, she carried a navy blue handbag. She completed the look with a pair of white Nike ankle socks and a some light blue sneakers.

She wore her long, blond hair pulled back into a ponytail behind her head. The locks were styled in straight strands that hung down her back.

During the outing, Sofia was reportedly visited by her good friend, Jaden Smith, who is the son of Hollywood stars Will Smith and Jayda Pinkett-Smith. Jaden was photographed pulling up in a Tesla with his bodyguard.

The 22-year-old actor wore a bold ensemble for the meetup. He opted for a sleeveless crocheted shirt with bright colored squares on the front, and some funky pastel-printed pants.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Getty Images

He accessorized his look with thick chains around his neck and bracelets on both wrists. He also added some thick-soled sneakers and some rounded yellow sunglasses. His hair was highlighted with blond tips.

The report reveals that Sofia and Jaden have been dodging dating rumors since they were recently spotted grabbing dinner together in Malibu with mutual friends. However, the actor put a stop to the gossip by claiming that he and Sofia were “just homies.”

Sofia’s last high-profile relationship was with the much older Scott Disick. The pair dated for three years before calling it quits back in August.

However, Scott and Sofia still appear to be friendly with one another. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently left a comment on one of her recent Instagram snaps.