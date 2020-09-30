‘The Kitchen’ Star Katie Lee Is Makeup-Free As She Snuggles With Daughter Iris And Pup Gus

The Kitchen star Katie Lee was makeup-free as she snuggled with her newborn daughter Iris and her puppy Gus in a new Instagram snap. The Food Network celebrity shared the up-close pic as she spent time with her two babies. She and husband Ryan Biegel welcomed the infant to their family on September 2.

Gus, Katie’s beloved rescue dog, who is a Chihuahua and Shih Tzu mix, has been spoiled rotten by his fur mom since she first adopted him in 2018, with the help of Howard Stern’s wife, Beth. She advised her friend to go to the North Shore Animal League where they were having an adoption event with 300 dogs, reported Pet Lifestyles Magazine. That was where Katie first laid eyes on the pooch and fell in love with him.

Iris appeared to be sleeping in the snap. The infant was wrapped in a tan onesie as she rested atop her mother’s left shoulder. Her dark hair was curly at the back of her neck.

Katie looked directly at the camera for the photograph. She appeared younger than her 39 years in the no-makeup image. The television star wore a blue top with a white tank underneath. Her long, dark hair was pulled away from her face for the pic, which appeared to have been taken on a sofa in the family’s home.

The dog sat atop one of the pillows and looked directly at his mother. Behind them, a series of windows overlooked a lush green outdoor area.

On September 13, Katie posted a snap of herself and her daughter joined by Gus as they lounged in bed and the chef enjoyed a delicious-looking meal, as seen here. In the image, Katie sat atop a white comforter. On her legs lay Iris. Next to the chef was a wooden table tray that held a white dinner plate with a meal of red meat and assorted vegetables. The pup sat at his mother’s feet and tried to get her attention.

Fans of the Food Network star adored the new image.

“Is the doggie jealous of the baby or is it true love?” questioned one fan of the relationship between the pup and his human sister.

“Motherhood has made you even more beautiful if that is possible. Enjoy the ride. You picked a great Daddy to Lady!” commented a second follower.

“You look radiant and extremely happy! Enjoy every minute time flies! I can’t wait to see her sweet face!! God bless you,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“You’re looking so happy and content in your stories. So happy for you!” remarked a fourth fan.