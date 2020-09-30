NBA Rumors: Victor Oladipo, Myles Turner Heading To Boston In Proposed Pacers-Celtics Blockbuster

As the end of the 2019-20 NBA season draws closer, several interesting trade ideas have started surfacing in the league. These include the blockbuster deal that would send Victor Oladipo and Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers to the Boston Celtics. In the proposed scenario by Mark Nilon of Fansided’s Hardwood Houdini, the Celtics would be sending a package that includes Gordon Hayward, Marcus Smart, Daniel Theis, and a 2020 first-round pick to the Pacers in exchange for Oladipo and Turner.

Though it would cost them three important members of their rotation, Nilon believes that it’s the type of deal that the Celtics should strongly consider in the 2020 offseason.

“From the Boston side, Oladipo and Myles Turner would directly replace Hayward and Daniel Theis in the starting five, giving the lineup more finishing power at the rim. This transaction also consolidates the roster and gives the Cs a better chance to develop the 2019 and 2020 draft classes — only one pick would go to Indy in the deal, giving Boston two incoming rookies.”

Turner and Oladipo would be incredible additions to the Celtics. Turner would immediately address Boston’s need for a starting-caliber center. He would give them a younger replacement for Al Horford who is also a defended big man and capable of knocking down shots from beyond the arc.

Andy Lyons / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Oladipo has yet to return to his old self since suffering a grave injury. However, once he regains his All-Star form, he would undoubtedly boost the Celtics’ offensive efficiency that currently ranks No. 5 in the league, scoring 110.4 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN. Oladipo may not be as good as Smart on the defensive end of the floor, but he also has a good reputation as a perimeter defender.

It would still take time for Turner and Oladipo to make themselves fit in Boston, but once they mesh well with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kemba Walker, the Celtics would become a more dangerous team to face in the Eastern Conference in the 2020-21 NBA season.

Meanwhile, if the trade becomes a reality, it would not only be beneficial for the Celtics, but also for the Pacers. It would help the Pacers address the logjam in their frontcourt and prevent themselves from losing Oladipo in the 2021 free agency without getting anything in return. In exchange for Turner and Oladipo, the Pacers would be receiving a prolific scorer in Hayward and two quality role players in Smart and Theis. They would also be acquiring a future draft pick that would enable them to add another young and promising talent to their roster in the upcoming draft.