Tammy Hembrow Shows Some Serious Skin In A Tennis Skirt & Plunging Tank

Tammy Hembrow looked like a vision in white in the most recent update that was added to her Instagram feed. The model and social media influencer shared the post on September 29, and it included two photos that have been generating a lot of buzz among her 11 million-plus fans.

The first snap captured Tammy posed outside of a home where she stood in front of a window that had white plantation shutters. She turned her body at an angle and rested one hand at her side and placed the opposite near her ear while gazing into the camera with an alluring stare. The second photo was just as hot and saw Tammy standing with her chest toward the lens. She averted her gaze off camera and had her lips slightly parted.

Tammy rocked an all-white outfit that did her fit figure nothing but favors. On her upper half, she sported a halter-style tank top with thin straps. The garment had a scooped neckline that fell low on her bust, treating her audience to a generous tease of cleavage. It was fitted on her ribcage and proceeded to flow into a triangle shape that covered her navel while still exposing her rock-hard abs.

On her lower half, Tammy sported a tennis skirt to match. It had a thick waistband with chunky belt loops and was worn high on her hips, accentuating her slim midsection and hourglass curves. The skirt was pleated, giving the look a flirty vibe. The number also boasted a short length that hit high on Tammy’s legs, showing off her bronzed thighs.

Tammy carried a beige purse with a gold strap that complemented her outfit. She added a pair of earrings and styled her long, blond tresses with a middle part, allowing a few loose pieces to frame her face. Tammy wore a bright pink polish on her nails, and the dark tattoos on her forearms were also visible.

Fans have been loving the skin-baring upload so far. More than 141,000 social media users have double-tapped the post, while 600-plus flocked to the comments section to compliment Tammy.

“You look good in anything. I love you so much,” one follower gushed, adding several red hearts to the end of his comment.

“What a site in white beautiful body amazing girl,” a second fan chimed in.

“YOU ARE AN ANGEL SENT FROM HEAVEN,” another user raved.

“Deliciously decedant.. Very captivating with a dash of sensuality.. Giving us a rare treat of your beautiful face,” one more admirer wrote.