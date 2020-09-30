Tammy Hembrow Shows Some Serious Skin In A Tennis Skirt & Plunging Tank

Tammy Hembrow looked like a vision in white in the most recent update that was added to her Instagram feed. The model and social media influencer shared the post on September 29, and it included two photos that have been generating a lot of buzz among her 11 million-plus fans.

The first photo captured Tammy posed outside of a home where she was positioned in front of a window that had white plantation shutters. She turned her body at an angle and dropped one hand near her side at tucked the opposite near her ear while gazing into the camera with an alluring stare. The second photo was just as hot and saw Tammy standing with her chest facing the lens. She averted her gaze off-camera and had her lips slightly parted.

Tammy rocked an all-white outfit that did her fit figure nothing but favors. On her upper-half, she sported a halter-style tank top with thin straps that stretched over her toned shoulders and arms. The garment had a scooping neckline that fell low into her bust, treating her audience to a generous tease of cleavage. It was fitted on her ribs and proceeded to flow into a triangle that covered her belly button while still exposing her rock-hard abs.

On her lower half, Tammy sported a tennis skirt to match. It had a thick waistband with chunky belt loops that were worn high in her hips, accentuating her tiny midsection and hourglass curves. Its fabric was pleated, giving the look a flirty vibe. The skirt also boasted a short length that hit high on Tammy’s legs, showing off her bronze thighs.

Tammy wore a beige purse with a gold strap that complemented her outfit. She added a pair of earrings and slicked back her long, blond tresses with a middle part, allowing a few loose pieces to escape around the frame of her face. Tammy wore a bright pink polish on her nails, and the dark tattoos on her forearms were also visible in the shot.

Fans have been loving the skin-baring snap so far. More than 141,000 social media users have double-tapped the update while 600-plus flocked to the comments section to compliment Tammy.

“You look good in anything. I love you so much,” one follower gushed, adding several red hearts to the end of his comment.

“What a site in white beautiful body amazing girl,” a second fan chimed in.

“YOU ARE AN ANGEL SENT FROM HEAVEN,” another raved.

“Deliciously decedant.. Very captivating with a dash of sensuality.. Giving us a rare treat of your beautiful face.” one more wrote.