Iggy Azalea Rocks Bandeau Top & Velvet Joggers With ‘Juicy’ Written On Booty

Iggy Azalea took to Twitter and updated fans with a number of new pics of herself. The Australian rapper is no stranger to showing off her glamorous ensembles and opted for an early 2000s inspired ensemble.

The “Dance Like Nobody’s Watching” hitmaker stunned in a black bandeau top that featured the Kappa logo and Juicy Couture’s signature “juicy” font written underneath in silver jeweled text. The garment displayed her decolletage and toned midriff. Azalea paired the look with high-waisted velvet joggers of the same color. The item of clothing had Kappa and Juicy Couture’s logo going down the side and “juicy” written in jewels on her booty in large. She decorated her acrylic nails with a coat of polish and accessorized herself with black shades. Azalea styled her curly blond locks up but left the front down to frame out her face. She is a fan of body art and showed off the multiple tattoos on her right arm. According to Steal Her Style, Azalea has 16 tattoos inked on her body.

The 30-year-old treated followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was photographed in front of a blue backdrop and was snapped from the waist-up. Azalea raised one hand to her sunglasses while she gazed to her right with a subtle pout.

In the next two frames, she gave fans an eyeful from behind and sported an over-the-shoulder pose. Azalea showed off the detailing of her pants from the back while showcasing her sharp jawline.

In the third pic, the Grammy Award-nominated star directly faced the camera and rocked a mouth-open expression. She placed one hand in her pocket, making everything look effortless.

In the span of four hours, her tweet racked up more than 1,300 retweets, 14,700 likes, and over 1,700 replies, proving to be very popular with her 7.7 million followers.

“IGGY YOU’RE SO HOT OMG,” one user tweeted passionately in capital letters.

“Ahhhhhhhh love u sis, always will be my queen of rap, I love your vibes,” another person on Twitter shared, adding multiple heart-eyes emoji.

“u are the most gorgeous human on this earth,” remarked a third fan in a tweet.

“f*ck! you are one of the most perfect women in the world. Brazil Loves U,” a fourth admirer wrote, who also replied to her tweet.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Azalea. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a black dress that featured a corset-style bodice. Azalea sported her long blond hair up and secured her tresses with a black bandana.