Kim Kardashian Struts Her Stuff While Wearing A See-Through Corset Top In Malibu

Kim Kardashian looked like a total smokeshow as she strutted her stuff while hitting the town in Malibu this week. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star looked sexy and stylish as the paparazzi snapped photos.

According to The Daily Mail, Kim slayed the outfit, which included a see-through blue corset top that perfectly complemented her bronzed and glowing skin. The top was sleeveless to showcase her muscled arms and shoulders. It also boasted a scooped neckline that gave fans a peek at her cleavage.

The shirt included a fan design that appeared to featured a face. The sheer material allowed fans to look through the garment at her white sports-bra like crop top underneath.

She added a pair of white belted pants to the ensemble. The bottoms were embellished with buttons down the sides and laces under on the back part of her thighs.

They clung tightly around her tiny waist and around her curvy hips as they accentuated her world-famous round booty. Her flat tummy was also highlighted in the outfit. She accessorized the style with a pair of snakeskin-print heels.

In the snaps, Kim is seen walking from her car towards her friend’s house for a dinner date. The camera caught her from all angles, not only revealing her stunning curves, but also her chic wardrobe choices.

The outlet revealed that the sheer corset shirt was made the brand Noon Cottage Industry, and that it was hand painted. The company is also said to custom make their blouses, and will make only one or two pieces per person.

Kim wore her long, dark hair pulled halfway up and placed high on her head. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and brushed over the tops of both of her shoulders. She also added clip-in barrettes on the sides of her head to keep her side-parted bangs in place while her mane shined and shimmered in the light.

Jesse Grant / Getty Images

Kim’s Malibu outing came just hours after she snapped a gorgeous photo with her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy, Scott Disick.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the pair snuggled up together in the shot, as the reality star revealed that their bond was “4 LIFE.”

Kim wore a tight beige cropped shirt with long sleeves in the shot, while Scott opted for a navy blue crewneck sweatshirt. That post was a hit among her adoring fans. To date, it’s reeled in more than 3.5 million likes and over 63,000 comments.