Kylie Jenner Showcases Hourglass Figure In Skintight Dress For Throwback Snap: ‘One Of My Favorites’

Kylie Jenner emphasized her incredible hourglass figure in a skintight dress in a throwback image she posted to Instagram on Tuesday. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared what she described as one of her favorite looks to the social media platform.

In the sultry photo, Kylie wore a light brown dress that hugged each and every one of her famous curves. The dress featured a seam that ran down the center of the reality star’s body and emphasized her flat stomach. The garment’s material was horizontally ruched, which made the dress look even tighter than it really was. It also had a shiny quality that allowed it to reflect the light and made Kylie look as if she was shimmering. The sweetheart neckline of the dress showed off a significant amount of the make-up mogul’s ample cleavage, while her tanned shoulders and arms were left bare by the sexy strapless number.

Kylie tied her black locks back into a simple style with a center parting for the photoshoot. She left two short strands of her straight hair out of the up ‘do in order to frame her face, and completed the sophisticated outfit with diamond studs in her ears.

The photoshoot appeared to take place on a driveway at night. Two vehicles were visible in the background — a hefty people carrier in a coffee hue, and what appeared to be a white sports car. The black outline of a line of trees was visible in front of a dreamy pink and purple sky, which suggested the snap was captured around sunset. Kylie stood on the corner of a gray paved pathway, as she posed with her hands behind her neck and her elbows bent towards the camera. She popped her left hip out just slightly to maximize the effect of the slinky dress on her bombshell frame.

Kylie’s caption suggested that she had only recently unearthed the photograph — which was taken in 2019 — and that she had chosen to post it because it was one of her favorite looks.

A number of the businesswoman’s 196 million followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the elegant photo.

“Kylie really is the baddest of them,” wrote one fan, alongside four black hearts.

“So stunning wow,” posted another, who added a heart-eye emoji and a red heart to their complimentary words.

“Gorgeous,” commented a third admirer, next to a fire emoji.

Kylie's latest post came just five hours after the make-up mogul uploaded a series of images of herself in a white crop top and jeans, as The Inquisitr covered. The cosmetics maven sizzled in the photos as she showed off her lithe mid-section and famous curves in the racy outfit.