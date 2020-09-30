Alexis Ren’s Shirt Is Falling Off Her Shoulder In New IG Share

Alexis Ren’s shirt fell off her shoulder in a new Instagram share, a snap in which her body was illuminated by the sun. The model and former Dancing with the Stars competitor posted the image to the delight of her 13.9 million followers.

Alexis sat on what appeared to be a white leather chair. She positioned her body so that it was lit by the sun’s rays. A yellow cast fell on her face, torso, and leg, creating a dreamy image.

The model, who came in fourth place during Season 27 of the reality competition dance series alongside former flame Alan Bersten, used her expressive eyes to capture the attention of her social media followers.

Her blond tresses were pulled up in a loose ponytail. The remainder of her hair cascaded in natural waves over her shoulders.

Alexis wore a cream-colored shirt that had the top button undone, revealing part of her décolletage. The neckline was so wide that the shirt fell off her left shoulder. Large wooden buttons added an interesting style detail to the plain number. She rolled up her sleeves, and her left forearm was exposed.

She wore pants that coordinated with the top and were cuffed at the bottom for a casual vibe.

Her hand was on her leg, and the third finger sported a spade symbol. This tattoo is in honor of her little brother, Ace, reported the website Steal her Style. Also on her left forearm, ink that matched the signature of her mother — Cynthia Gaylord Glabach — was visible.

On September 20, Alexis displayed even more of her fashion style in a series of three artistic photographs where she wore a white tank top and bell-bottom jeans, as reported by The Inquisitr. Her elbows almost touched one another as she leaned forward, her arms placed in between her thighs and her hands resting on the floor.

Alexis’ followers found the new photo lovely. They hit the “like” button on the snap over 254,000 times thus far and applauded the 23-year-old for her creativity when it came to sharing images on the social media site.

“Your brain and that lighting, are giving me LIFE!” remarked one fan.

“That golden hour sun,” posted a second Instagram user.

“I don’t know what’s going on here. But I like it,” commented a third follower.

“You have such a pretty angel face. Just delightful and this pic is gorgeous, so naturally lovely,” penned a fourth commenter.