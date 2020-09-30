Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, Puts On A Busty Show In A ‘Little Red Dress’

Olivia Newton-John’s daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, put on a busy show in a racy new Instagram upload on Tuesday night. The singer showed some skin as she served up a sultry look for the camera.

According to The Daily Mail, Chloe resembles her famous mother, and she’s not afraid to go scantily clad. She let it all hang out as she rocked a teeny red dress for the shot. The garment boasted ultra-thin straps that exposed her toned arms and shoulders.

The outfit also included a low-cut neckline that flaunted her massive cleavage. The dress appeared to be tightly wrapped her waist and chest as she opted to go braless underneath the frock.

Chloe sat in her car for the shot. The vehicle included tan leather interior. She placed one hand on her head for the snap as she used the other to hold her phone out to take the selfie. She had her weight shifted to one side and her head tilted while she gave a smoldering stare into the camera with her lips parted.

Her long, pink hair seemed to be parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose strands that fell down her back and cascaded over one of her shoulders.

Many of Chloe’s over 21,000 followers made quick work of showing their appreciation for the sexy post by clicking the like button more than 720 times within the first 13 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 60 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Wow that hair colour is incredible on you,” one follower stated.

“Oooo red is your color!” another wrote.

“Any more new music coming Chloe??” a third person inquired.

“Gorgeous! Sometimes your eyes look green and sometimes they look blue. They seem to change with whatever color you’re wearing! But they are always beautiful. Love your hair!” a fourth social media user gushed.

The singer doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to showing off her curvaceous body in her online snaps. Her timeline is filled with pics of herself sporting skintight dresses, plunging tops, skimpy bathing suits, and more. She also snaps photos with her famous mom from time to time.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, over the summer, Olivia Newtwon-John returned the favor when she posted a stunning throwback photo of herself and baby Chloe on the beach in Hawaii. To date, that post has racked up more than 31,000 likes and over 380 comments.