Nazanin Mandi Celebrates Birthday In Sheer Zebra-Print Dress

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself celebrating her birthday. The model is no stranger to using the social media platform as a way of showing off her outfits and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

Mandi, who is married to R&B singer Miguel, stunned in a zebra-print dress that was sheer and fell to the floor. The garment featured thin straps and was low-cut, displaying her decolletage. The item of clothing also had a thigh-high slit, helping her expose her legs. Mandi completed her look with black strappy heels, which gave her some extra height. She styled her dark hair up and off her face. Mandi kept the accessories to a bare minimum and wore dangling earrings.

The 34-year-old treated her followers to seven images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped from head-to-toe in front of cakes and a large number of silver and white balloons. Mandi pushed one leg forward while her dress blew out beside her. She raised one arm above her head and flashed a huge smile directly at the camera lens. In the reflection of the mirror, you could see Miguel taking the pic.

In the fourth slide, Mandi was captured outside, strutting her stuff. The former R U the Girl contestant was caught gazing over her shoulder with a fierce expression while the back of her gown was raised.

In the sixth frame, Mandi placed both hands on her hips while standing in the center of the balloon display. She continued to show off her pearly whites and appeared to be living her best life during her bash.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 57,500 likes and over 970 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“Must’ve been your 18th birthday, because you look so young, beautiful girl!!” one user wrote.

“Zebras have nothing on you,” another person shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“You have the most gorgeous smile,” remarked a third fan.

“Happy Birthday Queen! Beautiful as always,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Mandi. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a pink bra from Rihanna’s brand Savage X Fenty that appeared to be semi-sheer at the top. Mandi paired the ensemble with skimpy string bottoms that were wrapped above her waistline. She sported her curly shoulder-length brunette hair down and decorated her short nails with red polish.