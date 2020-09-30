Jennifer Lopez, 51, Looks Stunning And Chic In Skintight Jeans & A Trench Coat In New York City

Jennifer Lopez was dressed to impress while out and about in New York City on Tuesday, September 29. Photos obtained by The Daily Mail captured the star looking effortlessly chic in a simple and sexy ensemble that perfectly suited her famous figure.

In the paparazzi snaps, JLo was spotted looking flawless as she doted around the city in a pair of medium-wash jeans with a trendy raw hem and distressed detailing on the leg. The bottoms fit snugly over the 51-year-old’s lower half, highlighting her famous legs, sculpted thighs, and curvy hips. They also featured a high-rise waistband that accentuated her trim waist and flat tummy.

The “Jenny From The Block” singer, who is engaged to former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez, teamed her skintight jeans with a classic black top that gave her look a casual vibe. The t-shirt was slightly oversized, though she styled in a fashionable front tuck to further highlight her phenomenal silhouette. The piece also featured a low v-neckline that exposed an eyeful of cleavage as she made her way through The Big Apple.

JLo combated the fall chill with a khaki-colored trench coat, which featured artwork by the late Jean-Michel Basquiat on it. She opted to leave the statement outerwear completely unbuttoned, offering a peek at her stylish ensemble underneath. She also sported a pair of black platform booties with a sleek stiletto heel that further accentuated her shapely legs.

The Hustlers star added a set of large gold hoop earrings to her look for a bit of bling and covered her brown eyes with a pair of oversized sunglasses. She styled her honey brown locks in a sleek updo that sat high on top of her head, causing her curls to fall in an effortless manner over her forehead.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Jennifer’s return to New York comes after the celeb enjoyed a relaxing vacation in Turks and Caicos. To the delight of many, she shared a few snaps from the trip to her Instagram page, one of which captured her relaxing on the beach in a tiny pink bikini.

Needless to say, JLo has proven throughout her illustrious career that she can rock just about anything. The mother-of-two recently reminded her fans of one of her most famous fashion moments in the iconic green Versace dress, which she first sported at the Grammy Awards in 2000. She took to her Instagram account last week to share a behind-the-scenes moment of her second appearance in the ensemble as she rocked it down the runway for the luxury designer during Milan Fashion Week last year.