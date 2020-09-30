Kelly Clarkson Is Being Sued By Her Father-In-Law Amid Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson is being sued by her management company, which is spearheaded by Narvel Blackstock, the father of her estranged husband.

According to a September 29 report by Variety, Kelly allegedly owes Starstruck Management Group $1.4 million in unpaid commissions from her work on The Voice, as well as her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. The singer has allegedly already shelled out over $1.9 million to the business this year.

Kelly’s history with the company goes back a long time. She first signed with her management back in 2007, just a few years after she was crowned the first ever winner of American Idol.

The company filed the claim with the Los Angeles Superior Court this week. The singer was allegedly obligated to pay 15% commission on all of her gross earnings. The complaint also states that Kelly will owe around $5.4 million by the end of 2020.

However, the TV personality does not have a written agreement with the business. The suit reveals that there was a verbal contract negotiated by Kelly’s attorney and business manager back in 2007, and that the singer agreed to the terms of the deal during a phone call.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

“Over the course of approximately 13 years, Starstruck developed Clarkson into a mega superstar. By way of example only, Starstruck was instrumental in helping Clarkson achieve success in terms of numerous hit albums, multiple Grammy wins and nominations, her role on popular television shows like ‘The Voice’ and her own talk show. Despite hard work and dedication, Clarkson has decided she is going to stop paying for what is contractually owed,” the complaint stated.

According to Us Weekly, Kelly and Narvel were said to have had a good relationship in the past. He even introduced her to his son, Brandon Blackstock. The couple hit it off and eventually tied the knot in 2013 during a small ceremony in Tennessee. They currently share two children together, daughter River, 6, and son Remington, 4.

The pairing also brought Kelly close to country music royalty, Reba McEntire, who was married to Narvel at the time. However, Reba and Narvel called it quits back in 2015.

Sadly, Kelly and Brandon followed suit. The pair announced in June that they had called it quits following nearly seven years of marriage.

Sources told the outlet that being in quarantine together highlighted their marital problems so much that Kelly felt that her only option was to file for divorce. The couple are now going through their divorce proceedings with both parties seeking joint custody of their children.