Donald Trump And Joe Biden Presidential Debate Could Be Good For China And Bad For Democracy

As the controversy from last night’s first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Democrat candidate Joe Biden continues, much discussion has centered on the winners and losers. According to a report by CNN, the question should not only be focused on which of the candidates won the debate. Instead, senior producer James Griffiths believes China is winning this morning, emboldening its own stance on democracy.

In what was perhaps the ugliest debate ever, Trump and Biden traded bitter blows and disagreed on almost everything. However, there was one area where there was some harmony between the two candidates — they both dislike the Chinese government.

The two attacked China, with both accusing the other of going too easy on Beijing. As the United States continues to reel under a fraught political climate, China is becoming increasingly buoyed.

Griffiths pointed out that China has been a long-time critic of democracy, especially the American style. For the authoritarian Chinese government, U.S. democracy bending under the strain of ideological divides emboldens its own stance.

For decades, groups within China have pushed for governmental reform and liberalization through democracy. China’s leaders, who can tout relative stability and economic growth, can now also point to the U.S. as a reason why democracy is not an ideal system.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Whether democracy is the best outcome for China or not is unimportant. What is important is a government that does not want reform and can now rest itself on democratic struggles currently observed in the U.S.

Of course, this is certainly not the first time there has been distance between the perceived values of American democracy and what is really happening in the system. What is different now is the country has a president who has been accused of practicing anti-democratic policymaking. China could be forgiven for thinking if this is what democracy is, thanks, but no thanks.

Controversy surrounded the first debate, as has become customary during this presidency. As reported by The Inquisitr last night, many questions were left following the event. How could two men in their late 70s resort to petty name calling? Was anything of real substance said? Did FOX News anchor Chris Wallace lose control of proceedings?

These are all questions being asked, and as RealClear Politics reported, CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer suggested there could be no second presidential debate this year.