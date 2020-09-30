Donald Trump Calls Election ‘Fraud Like You’ve Never Seen’, Refuses To Say Whether He Will Accept Result

Donald Trump refused to say whether he would accept the results of the November election during the presidential debate on Tuesday night, The Daily Mail reported.

“This is going to be a fraud like you’ve never seen,” he told viewers, as he cited mail-in ballots. “If I see tens of thousands of ballots being manipulated, I can’t go along with that.”

According to the publication, more than 80 million Americans are expected to cast their vote by mail during the 2020 presidential elections due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I want an honest ballot count,” he said, as he warned that his supporters would “watch very carefully” for possible voter fraud at the polls. Trump also revealed he was “counting” on the Supreme Court to “look at the ballots” cast during the presidential election, according to the news source.

Morry Gash / Getty Images

The president claimed that ballots with his name on them had been discovered in a creek and a wastebasket. According to the publication, the reference to the creek is unclear, but the wastebasket claim likely referred to nine ballots — seven of them for Trump — that a Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, election official found discarded earlier in September. The worker who trashed the ballots was fired.

However, democratic nominee Joe Biden asserted during the event that the outcome — whatever it may be — would be accepted by both parties, as he claimed Trump “has no idea what he’s talking about.”

“Here’s the deal,” Biden said, according to the publication. “The fact is I will accept it. And he will too. You know why? Because once the winner is declared after all the ballots are counted, all the votes are counted, that will be the end of it. That will be the end of it. And if it’s me, fine. If it’s not me, I will support the outcome.”

The democrat also defended the mail-in voting system, the news outlet underlined, as he said that there was no evidence of fraud relating to mail-in ballots.

“He’s trying to scare people into thinking it’s not going to be legitimate,” he said of the president.

As The Inquisitr reported, this is far from the first time the president has attempted to link mail-in votes to cheating. According to the news source, some Republicans fear that his attacks on the mail-in system could backfire by depressing GOP voting. The Democrats, meanwhile, have sought to expand voting by post to allow more Americans to vote safely during the pandemic.

According to The Daily Mail, Trump and Biden both have legal teams on standby in case of challenges to mail-in votes. Indeed, the Democrats have long feared the incumbent president would not accept the results of the election should he lose, and Trump has repeatedly refused to clarify this throughout his election campaign.