Stassi Schroeder Says Her Baby Girl Will Be ‘A Little Witch’ As She Shows Off Whimsical Handmade Gift From Mom

The 'Vanderpump Rules' veteran is creating a magical nursery for her daughter.

Stassi Schroeder gave her social media fans a peek at an adorable gift her mom Dayna made for her baby’s nursery.

In a new video shared on her Instagram story, the former Vanderpump Rules star zeroed in on her mom as she carefully unwrapped a mobile that was specially crafted for her grandchild.

In the video, Dayna was seen cutting open individual segments of the hanging decoration with scissors. The mobile — which hung alongside a metal crib with white curtains draped from it — was attached to an open copy of a book titled History Of Witches. Colorful keys dangled from the top of the too-cute nursery decoration.

“My mom made the most baller mobile for my baby,” Stassi said in the clip. “Harry Potter flying keys!”

The Next Level Basic author added that it’s no surprise that her daughter’s going to be “a little witch.”

In the caption to the clip, Stassi wrote that her mother’s handmade gift is “everything.”

Stassi also shared a peek at other nursery items in a “Parisian chic” theme, including a bib and a throw pillow featuring a landscape from the Palace of Versailles in France. She ended the montage with a full view of the whimsical flying keys’ wall hanging as “Hedwig’s Theme,” the theme song to the Harry Potter movie franchise, played in the background.

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

In addition her comment that her daughter will be a “little witch,” Stassi has also joked that she is creating a little “monster.” Last week she shared an Instagram story that showed her newborn’s closet. The closet was jam-packed with adorable outfits on matching hangers, dozens of tiny shoes on shelves, and a wide array of socks and accessories in clear bins.

“I’m a monster who is creating another monster. #ootd,” Stassi captioned the clip, per Us Weekly.”This poor baby has no clue.”

In June, Stassi announced she is expecting her first child with fiance Beau Clark, due in January. Stassi’s longtime Vanderpump Rules co-star Brittany Cartwright and Lala Kent are also pregnant and due with their first babies, a boy and a girl, respectively, early next year.

Stassi’s comment that her little girl will be a little “witch” comes a few weeks after she joked that she and Lala were starting a “next-generation coven” with their daughters. Fans know that Stassi and longtime friends Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Kristen Doute call themselves “The Witches of WeHo.” The trio even launched a wine line under the name.