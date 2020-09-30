Miley Cyrus Covers Chest With Sequins While Posing On Her Knees In Black Bodysuit & Sheer Tights

Miley Cyrus took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new smoking hot photos of herself. The talented singer is no stranger to reinventing her image and having people discuss her appearance.

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” hitmaker stunned in a low-cut black bodysuit that displayed her decolletage. She wrapped a white belt around her waist and wore sheer black tights underneath. Cyrus opted for long gloves of the same color and black-and-red heels that gave her some extra height. The Grammy Award-nominated star accessorized herself with a silver chain necklace, earrings, numerous rings, and bracelets. Recently, Cyrus has been rocking a mullet hairstyle. However, for this shoot, she styled her blond locks in curlers with a black netted headpiece over the top. Cyrus oozed Hollywood glamour and applied a bold red lip to complete the look.

The 27-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In all the pics, she posed on a red bed with sheets and a heart-shaped headboard of the same color. Cyrus was surrounded by gold sequins, which were getting stuck all over her body.

In the first shot, the former Hannah Montana actress wrapped herself up in a leopard-print coat and posed on her knees. Cyrus spread out her arms, parted her legs, and sported a wide mouth-open expression.

In the next slide, her chest was covered in the sequins. Cyrus leaned forward and poked her tongue out.

In the third frame, she was snapped side-on with her booty raised. Cyrus gazed in front of her and rested both elbows on the bed.

In the fourth and final frame, she laid down on her front and crossed her arms in front of her while lifting both her legs up.

For her caption, Cyrus thanked fans for the love she had been receiving for her cover of Blondie’s “Heart of Glass.”

In the span of nine hours, her post racked up more than 500,000 likes and over 2,900 comments, proving to be very popular with her 115.8 million followers.

“You’re such a boss,” one user wrote, adding the crown emoji.

“Thank you so much queen we appreciate everything you are doing we so proud of you and l love you so much,” another person shared.

“Thank YOU for your art, you’re just so talented,” remarked a third fan.

“MY HEART IS YOURS, MILEY,” a fourth admirer commented.

Blondie isn’t the only artist Cyrus has been covering recently. During her Live Lounge performance last month, she wore a short shimmery dress while singing Billie Eilish’s “my future.”