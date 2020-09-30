Hilde Osland Leaves Little To The Imagination While Going Braless In A Low-Cut Top In Western Australia

Hilde Osland went exploring in Western Australia while clad in a skimpy outfit that showcased her bombshell body. The model took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, September 30, to share the smoking-hot update that included five new photos.

The first image in the series captured Hilde posed in profile while a geotag indicated that she was at the Pinnacles Desert near Cervantes. Behind Hilde was a desert landscape that stretched as far as the eye could see while several limestone formations could also be seen in the background. The second photo in the deck captured the Norwegian hottie with her backside facing the camera. She wore a smile on her face as she averted her gaze off-camera. The remaining few snapshots captured Hilde working it for the camera.

The last photograph in the set was by far the hottest and treated Hilde’s eager audience to a great view of her racy ensemble. A tag in the post indicated that Hilde’s choice of attire was from an Australian retailer, boohoo.

On her upper half, she sported a bright red top that popped against her allover glow. The piece had long sleeves that were snug on her arms, and its cropped cut left her trim abs on full display. It also featured a scooping neckline that dipped low into her voluptuous chest. Hilde opted to ditch her bra for the look, making for an NSFW display that proved hard to ignore.

On her lower half, Hilde sported a pair of skintight jeans that highlighted her hourglass curves. The bottoms had a dark wash and distressed patches near her knees, giving it a vintage vibe. The waistband of the garment was worn high on her hips, accentuating her tiny waist and midsection.

The Norwegian hottie added several accessories to her skin-baring outfit, including a row of hoop earrings and a set of layered necklaces on her collar. She tied her long, blond locks up in a high, flirty bun and added a floral scarf that complemented her top.

Fans have not been shy about showing their admiration over the sexy photos. More than 12,000 fans have clicked the “like” button, and 185 left compliments in under an hour.

“The most beautiful,” one follower gushed, adding a set of red hearts to the end of the comment.

“Gorgeous stunning amazing beautiful queen,” a second social media user chimed in.

“Beautiful, I bet you the best looking woman in Australia,” a third follower raved.

“Such a gorgeous woman, I always enjoy your pictures,” one more pointed out with a few flame emoji.