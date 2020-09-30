Kelly Clarkson Flaunts Her Figure In A Plunging Swimsuit At The Beach

Kelly stunned in a black one-piece as she padded in the ocean.

Kelly Clarkson revealed her jaw dropping curves at the beach in a series of candid new photos. The talented singer recently showed some skin as she paddled in the ocean in a black swimsuit and matching cover-up during a sunny day out at the Los Angeles coast.

The paparazzi snaps, which can be seen via The Daily Mail, showed the mom of two looking happy and healthy in the plunging swimsuit with thin strings that appeared to tie behind her neck.

The “What Doesn’t Kill You (Stronger)” singer showed some serious leg in her swimwear, which she paired with a plain black romper with a loose wrap-around top that revealed plenty of her décolletage. It had frilled edges across her front and opened to show off her chic bathing suit. The cover-up had super short bottoms that formed a V on the side of her thigh and featured an elasticated waist that highlighted her slim middle.

Kelly had her blond hair pulled back into a messy, loose bun and kept her eyes shielded from the sunshine in round sunglasses with a gold rim.

Kelly was photographed chatting with a group of girlfriends who also sported cover-ups and got their feet wet in the shallow water. The site reported that the singer was “all smiles” as she spent some quality time with her friends.

Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

The original American Idol winner went slightly deeper into the ocean and pulled up the bottom of her romper to avoid the waves. She later walked barefoot along the sand to a deck where she stayed safe amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with a yellow and brown patterned facemask covering her mouth and nose.

Her latest trip to the beach came shortly after The Voice coach and The Kelly Clarkson Show host enjoyed a day at the California coast with her two kids, 6-year-old River Rose and 4-year-old Remington.

She was photographed hitting the water again, but that time opted to stay a little more covered in a long-sleeved maroon top and Nike leggings. Kelly appeared to wear the same sunglasses with a wide-brimmed sunhat.

The confident star recently returned to the studio for new episodes of her NBC talk show after filming remotely from her cabin in Montana amid the pandemic. An episode that aired last week saw Kelly reveal her slim waist in a belted purple dress as she chowed down on a sandwich that was inspired by her guest, Queen Latifah.