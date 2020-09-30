Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Drops It Low To Show Off Famous Buns & Thighs In A White Tennis Skirt

Suzy Cortez brought the heat to her Instagram page on Tuesday with a hot new share that has proved hard to ignore. The Brazilian model sent temperatures soaring as she showcased her shapely figure in a sexy ensemble on the tennis court.

In the shot, the MissBumBum winner posed in the middle of the court with her backside to the camera. She dropped down into a low squat with her legs spread wide apart, propping one up on her toes as she stretched one arm out to grip the net in front of her for balance. She held her racket in the other hand and turned her head over her shoulder to catch the lens with her piercing blue eyes while wearing a sultry expression across her face.

Suzy went all out for her time on the court, slipping into a full set of sexy tennis gear that perfectly suited her gym-honed physique. The look included a white polo tank top with a racerback style that showed off her toned arms and shoulders, while also teasing a glimpse of sideboob to give the snap even more of a seductive vibe. It was cropped right underneath her bust, offering her audience a look at her tiny waist and taut stomach as well.

On her lower half, the social media star sported a pleated white tennis skirt that took her look to the next level. The garment boasted a daringly short length that only partially covered her booty, revealing the thong she wore underneath that exposed her famous buns. Fans were also treated to a look at Suzy’s sculpted thighs as she worked the camera, much to their delight.

Suzy completed her look with a pair of knee-high tube socks with red stripes that added a pop of color to her all-white ensemble, as well as a pair of chunky sneakers. She also sported a single wrist sweatband and a visor around her brunette locks, which were gathered into a sleek ponytail that sat high up on top of her head.

Fans seemed thrilled by the NSFW athletic look, and have awarded the image nearly 15,000 likes within just 10 hours of going live. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section to shower Suzy with compliments.

“You look great,” one person wrote.

“Fantastic,” praised another fan.

“So beautiful,” a added a third admirer.

Others simply used emoji to express their adoration for the shot, with many opting for the flame, heart-eyed, and kiss face emoticons.

Suzy seems to bring the heat no matter what she wears in her Instagram uploads. In another post on Monday, the bombshell flaunted her pert derriere in a pair of tight blue leggings that hugged her killer curves in all of the right ways. The look proved to be another hit, racking up over 14,000 likes and 156 comments to date.