Laura Amy Poses On The Floor For Steamy Selfies: ‘Kicking Off Bikini Season’

The Aussie model went scantily-clad in a teeny black two-piece and blond wig.

Australian smokeshow Laura Amy kicked off bikini season on Instagram with a sizzling swimsuit post, treating her audience to an eyeful of dangerous curves. The fitness model flashed her voluptuous assets in a skimpy black two-piece from Fashion Nova, posing on the floor for a pair of steamy mirror selfies. The brunette bombshell rocked a chic wig, trading in her natural raven tresses for a honey-blond look.

The 28-year-old opted for a triangle string two-piece comprised of a halter-neck top and side-tie bottoms, which she described as a “perfect basic” number in her caption. The revealing bikini featured small, ruched cups and a plunging neckline that flattered her buxom figure, spotlighting Laura’s abundant cleavage and leaving a great deal sideboob on display. The look also showcased her chiseled pins, boasting an incredible high cut that bared her hips and thighs. Likewise, her toned midriff and chiseled tummy were also on display thanks to the low-rise waistline. The narrow side straps came up high on her waist, further accentuating her trim midsection.

The bottoms tied with dramatically elongated strings, which draped down her hips in coquettish bows. The details mirrored the thin, spaghetti straps framing her ample décolletage area, as well as the tiny string connecting the widely spaced-apart cups, which visually underlined her cleavage.

Laura topped off the hot look with a black headband sporting a busy print reminiscent of the Fendi logo, which was a cafe au lait shade that perfectly matched her hair. Her locks cascaded from under the headband, tumbling over her shoulders in voluminous, well-defined curls. She accessorized with a pointy, stiletto manicure, painting her nails a nude color with bright-red details.

The stunner was on her knees, sitting on her heels with her legs spread. She leaned one hand on the wooden flooring, holding up the phone with the other as she peered at the screen. The two snaps showed little difference in terms of pose, their main distinction being that Laura tilted her head sideways in the second picture, which also framed her body a little better.

The model snapped the pics in her hallway mirror, the simple white walls offering no distraction from her killer curves. In her caption, she expressed her feelings for the smoking-hot look with a fire emoji, while also making sure to tag the brand that provided the outfit.

Followers seemed to be loving the skin-baring pics, rewarding her post with close to 8,200 likes and 220 comments, all within the first two hours of the selfies going live.

“Girlllll it should be illegal to be this hot,” gushed one person, adding a hot-face emoji for emphasis.

“AT. IT. AGAIN,” a second Instagrammer wrote in all caps, leaving a trail of flattering emoji. “Goooood lord boo thanggggg!” they added.

“Killing it as per usual babe,” commented a third fan.

“You look amazing,” chimed in a fourth follower.

