Nicaraguan Model Dolly Castro Flaunts Voluptuous Assets In Skimpy Blue Bikini

Dolly Castro flaunted her curvaceous body in her latest Instagram share. The mother-of-one ditched her clothes in favor of a skimpy swimsuit that clung to her body like a glove. She also seemed to be having the time of her life as she relaxed in front of the camera.

The fitness model posted a short but powerful Spanish caption on the photo. According to Google Translate, she told her fans that to remember is to live again. She followed the note with a blue heart emoji.

The Nicaraguan model rocked a light blue bikini that showed off her bountiful assets. The classic triangle-shaped cups seemed just a tad too small as the understrap did not lie flat against her breast bone and her breasts were straining against the fabric. She exposed her generous cleavage and bronzed décolletage in the swimwear that tied behind her neck.

Dolly teamed the bikini top with its matching bottoms. The fabric tied high on her hips and the strings dangled down her legs. The bottoms allowed her to put her thick thighs on display.

The social media star drew attention to herself wearing a belly chain around her midsection. She flaunted her chiseled abs, while her minuscule waist emphasized her voluptuous hourglass frame.

The influencer styled her hair in a sleek middle-part. She allowed her hair to tumble down her back and shoulder in casual disarray. She elevated her look with some well-chosen jewelry including a pair of large hoop earrings. Together with a delicate gold necklace, classic bangle, and her wedding ring, it added some sparkle to her outfit.

Dolly stood in the ocean where her legs were half-immersed in the water. Behind her, a building emerged from the sea. Its stilts and wooden staircases allowed easy access to the sea. As for the fitness model, she placed one hand behind her head and the other on her shoulder. She tilted her head to the side and smiled broadly at the lens.

Her fans loved the snap and inundated her with compliments. The photo sparked a frenzy among her admirers and has already accumulated over 38,000 likes and 711 comments. Most of the comments were from followers who paid her extravagant compliments.

“Just getting better and better mama!” one fan enthused.

Another follower was taken by the breath-taking scenery.

“These views babe, so stunning,” they raved and added an emoji of an ocean wave.

A third Instagram user waxed lyrical about Dolly’s beauty.

“Aww you are so cute and sweet and beautiful and adorable and gorgeous and fabulous and wonderful and precious and hot. I loved you so much, sweetie,” they gushed.