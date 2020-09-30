Nicole Thorne Gives Fans An Eyeful Of Ample Cleavage In Tiny Black Bikini

Model Nicole Thorne seems to be taking advantage of the warm temperatures in Australia. On Wednesday, she uploaded a series of photos to Instagram in which she flaunted her incredible body — and her impressive cleavage — in a revealing bikini.

Nicole’s swimsuit was a shade of stark black. The top featured strings that wrapped around her neck and tiny triangle cups that left plenty of her breasts exposed. The bottoms had a high waist and high-cut legs.

The popular influencer wore her hair parted off center and down in waves. She also sported a pair of chic sunglasses with small lenses that were shaped like flames and adorned with rhinestones.

The post was geotagged in Brisbane, Queensland, and it consisted of three snapshots that captured the brunette beauty as she stood in waist-high water in a swimming pool. The pictures were similar in that they taken from an angle that was above Nicole’s head, giving her fans an incredible view of her chest. She peered over the top of the sunglasses with her blue eyes while the sun glistened on the water behind her.

One frame saw Nicole gazing at the camera while she blocked the sun from her face. With one hip cocked to the side, she flaunted her feminine curves along with her flat abs.

Another slide saw her touching the neck strap on her bathing suit top. She gave the camera a sultry look while her long hair fell over one of her shoulders.

The final slide captured the model with one leg forward while both of her hands were presumably on the side of the pool, which was out of view. Sunshine hitting the front of her body made her ample cleavage a focal point.

In the caption, she tagged the makers of the glasses, while adding a flame and sunglasses-wearing emoji.

Nicole’s 1.4 million followers certainly thought the photos were smoking hot, and many took to the comments section to let her know what they thought of them.

“You look so cute,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Very pretty girl in black,” a second comment read.

“Omg look at you,” quipped a third admirer.

“Hotness overloaded,” joked a third fan.

Nicole has been known to showcase her hotness in a variety of sexy outfits that range from barely there lingerie to tiny-two-piece swimsuits.

Earlier this month, she flashed plenty of skin in an update that saw her going topless while wearing a pair of thong bottoms under a sheer skirt.