Melissa Gorga Shows Off Toned Tummy In Flannel Crop Top And Wide-Legged Pants

Melissa Gorga, 41, showed off her toned tummy in a flannel crop top and wide-legged pants in two new photos posted to Instagram. She appeared ready for fall as she displayed her fashion sense to her 2.1 million social media fans, who liked the image over 19,000 times. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared her love for a certain overall look and the season in her caption.

She modeled a stunning ensemble that was cool weather ready. A cream-colored outfit displayed a tan-and-brown checkered pattern. It included a crop top that featured thick straps that sat atop her shoulders. A sweetheart neckline was cut low in the front. The garment ended just underneath her breasts. High-waisted pants began just at Melissa’s hip line. Their length swept the floor. Her toes peeked out at the bottom, and she appeared to have on strappy shoes.

Melissa paired her look with a gold medallion necklace that was suspended on a thin chain. Her other jewelry included bracelets and a ring on her right arm and hand; a watch and wedding ring were on her left.

The Real Housewives star darkened her tresses several months back and the hue lent itself to the overall cooler weather look. They were blown out straight. The ends were fashioned into soft waves that fell atop her shoulders.

Melissa snapped the photographs in the dining room of her Montville, New Jersey, home.

The luxurious formal area displayed a long dark wood table with seating for 10. Paired for seating were white chairs with legs and arms in the same hue as the table. A candle display that appeared to look like twisted wood branches sat atop it. Its holders were a silver color. Crown molding accents dominated the area. Their white accents gave off a high-end look on walls of the same tone. In the background, a large sideboard was visible. A crystal chandelier hung from the ceiling.

Fans loved Melissa’s chic look. They shared their feelings in the comments section of the post.

“Hold up! Dropped the phone. And my jaw. Picked both up off the floor!!!!FIRE!!” remarked one follower.

“She could wear felt curtains and still look like a million $!!!!!” wrote a second fan.

“Foxy!! I would totally rock that outfit,” claimed a third Instagram user.

“I think you are the classiest of all the housewives put together. I’m talking ALL of them. Cheers. You look the part,” stated a fourth follower.