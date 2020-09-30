Kelly Ripa Jokes She’d Pose Nude ‘Solely To Embarrass’ Daughter Lola

Kelly opened up about channeling her inner Gwyneth Paltrow with a birthday suit Instagram upload.

Kelly Ripa probably won’t be pulling a Gwyneth Paltrow and stripping down to celebrate her birthday anytime soon, but there’s one thing that could make her change her mind. The star, who will turn 50-years-old on October 2, joked about posing nude like the Shakespeare in Love actress and admitted that she’d do it “solely to embarrass” her and husband Mark Consuelos’s 19-year-old daughter Lola Consuelos.

Kelly was asked about the possibility by E! News, one day after she posted a screenshot to Instagram of a conversation she and the teenager had. The Live! with Kelly and Ryan host sent a link to the photo to her daughter and jokingly told her she’d “been warned.”

Lola responded by telling her mom that she could do whatever she wanted but teased that she too has a birthday and an Instagram account.

Kelly joked in the interview that it would all would be worth it to “embarrass” her only daughter, but admitted the NSFW photo probably won’t actually happen.

The mom of three said the teenager “threw down the gauntlet” and, despite looking years younger than her age and being in incredible shape, there would be too much pressure to look like Gwyneth.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

“I really thought that I should play it by ear and see how I feel. The only reason I would pull a Gwyneth is…,” the star trailed off.

She joked that posting her own nude photo after the Goop founder would be like “essentially ending your own career, your life.”

“I don’t look like [her]. I have never looked like [her]. I don’t have long legs, I don’t have long limbs. She’s a natural beauty. I know who I am and what I am, and I’m a lot of fun to be around,” Kelly added, joking that she’s more like “the party favor.”

The TV personality and former All My Children actress also opened up about how she stays so fit. She revealed that it was actually her former co-host Regis Philbin who first encouraged her to start going to the gym after her youngest child, now 17-year-old Joaquin, turned three.

“[Regis] said that I would get hooked on it and he was right, I did!,” she said of her late friend, who passed away in July.

Kelly shared that she’d learned over the years that nutrition is the biggest part of looking and feeling healthy and said she takes supplements so that she can workout at her best.