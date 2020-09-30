NeNe Leakes Blasts Andy Cohen And Wendy Williams In Scathing Video

NeNe is calling out the talk show hosts after they spoke about her on 'Watch What Happens Live.'

NeNe Leakes is making it very clear that she’s no longer on good terms with Wendy Williams or Andy Cohen. The former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star slammed her former friend and employer in a new video posted to her YouTube page this week in which she had some pretty scathing words for the two.

NeNe got candid in the September 29 upload after the duo discussed her departure from the reality show on Watch What Happens Live earlier this week. As reported by ET Canada, Wendy claimed NeNe left the franchise because she wanted “attention” and questioned how she was going to make money now, suggesting she’d probably return.

The former The New Normal and Glee star hit back in the clip as she said she wanted to “address some of the things that are happening.” She shared how difficult it was for her to walk away from RHOA before taking aim at Wendy and Andy, asking why the two had chosen to speak poorly of her so publicly.

“I have considered Wendy a close friend or associate. Why she has chosen to speak so negatively of me lately? She does Andy Cohen’s show and here she sits speaking negatively of my exit and bringing my family into the equation,” she said, explaining that she was going in on the daytime talkshow host because she brought up her family.

“So since I have been forced out of the franchise, then leave my name alone,” she said.

She then took aim at Andy, who’s the executive producer of the Housewives franchise, and told him to stop bringing up her name for ratings and leave her in “peace.”

NeNe, who made her debut on the first season back in 2008, added that she’s “still very grateful” for her time on the show and everything it’s brought into her life over the past 13 years. She said that she doesn’t regret being a Housewife, but noted that there are many things she would do differently if she could.

NeNe shared some pretty scathing words for the two towards the end of the more than seven-minute long video.

“Wendy, for you, spend more of your time trying to figure out how you can drain your enormously large legs and feet, okay? Opposed to worrying about my family and what we are doing. You need to find the nearest water pill, okay? And Andy, remember no one knew you until you knew me.”

The star confirmed earlier this month in another video shared to her YouTube page that will not be returning for RHOA for Season 13. After month of rumors suggesting she was leaving, she said she’d had negotiations with executives but ultimately made the decision to walk away.

In a statement, Bravo wished NeNe well and suggested she could still return to the series someday.